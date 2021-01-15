This week, I spoke to the leaders of the Clinton History Club.
Wow. I did not realize how much cool history this area has to offer.
I ended up speaking to the history club for well over an hour and learned a lot about the area. I highly recommend you check the club out. I’m working on some separate stories about the area’s history and from what I gleaned yesterday, I have a lot to learn.
This is the third newspaper I’ve worked for since graduating from college — the other two being the Holland Sentinel in Holland, Michigan and the La Salle NewsTribune in La Salle, Illinois.
Part of why I love this job is getting to know not only all of these different areas the papers are located in, but also the cities I have to travel to for away events. For example, I stopped in Amana, Iowa last fall and checked out the German Village, and had a beer at Iowa’s oldest operational brewery — Millstream Brewing. I highly recommend it.
When I worked in Illinois, I had a side gig as a bartender, and the bar I worked at had a back bar that had been there since the early 1900s. I met several locals who told stories of all the great times they had there through the years. Very cool.
And now, I’m getting to know Clinton. In this week’s column, I want to pose a question to our readers — what cool history do you know about the area? After speaking with the history club, my interest has been piqued. I’ve learned a lot already just by covering sports, but if there’s anything else you think I should know, drop me a line.
Thanks. I’ll see everyone next week.
What I’m watching: Paul (2011). Yet another comedy starring Simon Pegg and Nick Frost. These guys are seriously hilarious.
What I’m listening to: Call the Comet (2018) by Johnny Marr. Marr is one of, if not my favorite guitar player ever and the person I’d most want to have a beer with if given the chance. “Hi Hello” is a highlight.
Underdog of the week: The Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Saints are favored by three points in this week’s divisional playoff matchup, but you never, ever doubt Tom Brady.
Quote of the week: “I think good artists know when they’re on a roll, and they recognize when lightning is striking. It’s a very fortunate thing to have that inspiration and not to overanalyze it or mess with it; you just follow it if you love what you do.” — Johnny Marr
