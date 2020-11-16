What a weekend.
I’ll say it again.
What a weekend.
I spent my Saturday at the UNI Dome in Cedar Falls, Iowa, covering the best football team that’s come through this area in quite some time. The Camanche Indians fell to Central Lyon/George-Little Rock, but the loss didn’t take anything away from what was a truly remarkable year.
It was a privilege covering the Indians this season. With the Indians’ loss comes the end of the high school football season for me, and what a season it was. It was my first time covering this area and I had an absolute blast.
The atmosphere at Clinton was always electric. I think my ears are still ringing from the motorcycles at Easton Valley games. Totally worth it. I got to experience some real midwest football at Central DeWitt in a rain-soaked game against North Scott earlier in the year.
I’ll miss watching Jai Jensen make plays for the River Kings. Nothing beats watching Cade Everson truck helpless opposing defenders. I’ll miss watching Central DeWitt’s Henry Bloom drop dimes. I’ll miss Easton Valley’s Porter Fuegen burning entire defenses for long touchdowns.
I’ll miss it all.
I wasn’t able to catch a Northeast game unfortunately, and I’m hoping I’ll get to see Fulton and Morrison this spring.
Camanche is the furthest-advancing high school football team I’ve ever covered. The coaches always talk about how they knew the current group of seniors would be special since their freshman season, and I can see why.
Looking back, the 2020 season is even more special because every week, no one knew whether or not it was going to be the last game of the year. There are teams across the country who didn’t even get to play.
No matter how each of our area’s schools did this season, they can say they finished the year. That in itself is an accomplishment in this weird, crazy year.
With the way things have gone in 2020, sometimes I feel like I’m in an episode of “The Twilight Zone,” or maybe just a really, really elaborate episode of “Seinfeld,” and so far it’s been very forgettable TV.
This football season was a bright spot in an otherwise dreary year, though. It might just be the most memorable season I’ve ever witnessed.
So long, 2020 football season, and here’s to 2021 — may it be a little bit more normal than this year.
Okay, a lot more normal.
I’ll see everyone next week.
What I’m watching: “Rick and Morty” (2013-present). I just got into this show and now I get all of the hype. I’ll definitely have it finished by the end of this week.
What I’m listening to: “The Second Coming” by The Stone Roses (1994). While nowhere near as good as the band’s debut, it’s unfairly written off. “Love Spreads” is one of my favorite hard rock songs ever.
Underdog of the week: The Kansas City Chiefs. They have a rematch with my Oakland Raiders this Sunday night, and Andy Reid even hyped it up by complaining about how the Raiders acted after Oakland beat the Chiefs a few weeks ago. Nothing beats a good rivalry.
Quote of the week: “I think for all of us, undoubtedly, it’s been a dream. A dream come true.” — Camanche assistant coach Guy McCausland
