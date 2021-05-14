We have some talented athletes in this area.
As you read the paper today, you’ll notice just how many kids at all of our area high schools are putting in lots of hard work to achieve some pretty lofty goals.
With spring postseason time coming up, I’m curious to see how area athletes finish. Several will be at the IHSAA State Track and Field Meet next week in Des Moines, and some area golfers will look to make some noise at districts.
Not to mention, we still have girls golf, tennis and soccer to account for. Not only that, but Fulton and Morrison are making noise in their respective sports.
It’s bound to be an exciting week next week, and we have all of the talented kids in this area to thank. So stay tuned for more coverage on the spring sports season and make sure to go out and support these kids at all the various events.
Kind of a short one this week — there’s a lot going on — but you’ll see my name in the paper a lot the next few print additions, as I’ll be running around like a headless chicken all next week.
I’ll see everyone next week.
What I’m watching: Scarface (1983). Do I need to give this one an introduction? Crazy film. Excellent performance by Al Pacino.
What I’m listening to: Ice Melt by Crumb (2021). This album, by one of my favorite current bands, just dropped. I highly recommend it.
What I’m reading: This will replace Underdog of the Week. I’ll use it to share interesting articles I’ve found across the web. First up, is an old Grantland feature on Elmore Leonard: http://grantland.com/features/elmore-leonard-detroit-crime-novelist-dickens/
Quote of the Week: “Forget the career, do the work. If you feel what you are doing is on line and you’re going someplace and you have a vision and you stay with it, eventually things will happen.” — Al Pacino
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.