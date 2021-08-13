What a season it was for the Clinton LumberKings.
The team went from basically knowing its days in the Minor League were numbered, to joining the Prospect League and then had a season full of highs and lows. It ultimately ended on a high as the team won its first playoff game and then made an appearance in the conference championship.
I always really looked forward to covering the LumberKings’ games and was sad to see the season come to an end. The atmosphere at NelsonCorp Field was always electric and I could tell general manager Ted Tornow and everyone involved were super passionate about this team.
Now that Clinton has a stable home and doesn’t have to worry about finding a new league anytime soon, I’m curious to see what the future holds for the Kings.
If there’s one thing I’ll remember about 2021, it’s that the “Kings were hot.”
I’ll see everyone next week.
What I’m watching: “Outlander” (2014-present). My dad recommended this show. Looks interesting from what I’ve seen so far.
What I’m listening to: “Marvin Gaye’s Greatest Hits” (1987). This guy could really, really sing. Amazing voice.
What I’m reading: “A Boy and His Dog” by Harlan Ellison (1969). Ellison was a very interesting a prolific writer. Check this out sometime.
Quote of the week: “If you cannot find peace within yourself, you will never find it anywhere else.” — Marvin Gaye
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.