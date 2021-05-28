Right now, I have a perfect view.
I’m looking out at a baseball diamond full of some of the best college players around. Beyond that is Riverview Drive, where the Clinton Showboat sits on its perch as people kicking off the weekend drive by. Above it all are some big, beautiful clouds — I love cloudy days — with the occasional group of pelicans passing by.
I didn’t know Iowa had pelicans until recently. That is both really weird, yet really cool. It’s almost like we’re in Florida.
The weather Friday night certainly made it clear we are definitely not in the Sunshine State, but it didn’t matter — it was a great night at NelsonCorp Field and even greater getting to watch the Clinton LumberKings pick up their first-ever win in the Prospect League, a 6-5 victory over the Burlington Bees.
The turnout wasn’t what I thought it would be — likely due to the weather — but man, it was really cool taking in the sights and sounds of what looked, sounded and felt like a Minor League Baseball game.
Even though it technically wasn’t, it was really hard to tell the difference.
I had a great time and even got my first baseball hot dog of the season to make it official. I was seated next to new Lumberkings’ play-by-play announcer Drew Roberson, who did a great job on the call. He’s a strong voice for the team.
I finally met general manager Ted Tornow in person, and like almost every time I’ve talked to him, he was fixing something and making sure things were running smoothly around the ballpark.
If Friday night was any indication, it’s going to be a fun season to follow. I look forward to having the same view I had from the press box many more times over the next few months — just maybe with a little better weather.
I’ll see everyone next week.
What I’m watching: Dirty Harry (1971). The first in a series of Clint Eastwood classics. He pulls off the disgruntled, tough cop act to a tee.
What I’m listening to: Fuzzy by Grant Lee Buffalo (1993). Critics loved this group in the 90s, but they never made it big. Give this album a listen — it’s got some great tunes.
What I’m reading: LaBrava by Elmore Leonard. I’m going to start recommending books, in addition to cool articles. First up is a classic from the grandmaster of pulp fiction.
Quote of the Week: “Respect your efforts, respect yourself. Self-respect leads to self-discipline. When you have both firmly under your belt, that’s real power.” — Clint Eastwood
