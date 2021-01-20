Camanche football coach Dustin Coit was recently named the Iowa Football Coaches Association’s Class 2A Region 2 Regional Coach of the Year, one of 12 coaches honored across the state’s five classes.
Coit led the team to its most successful season in program history this past year, as Camanche made it to the 2A state championship at the UNI Dome in Cedar Falls.
This week, I had a chat with Coit and reminisced about the football season in a Q&A session. Expect to see more of these types of things in the coming weeks. Enjoy the read below, and I’ll see everyone next week.
BT: How did it feel to receive that honor?
DC: It was cool. It’s nice that the coaches’ association recognized it. It has my name on it, but I owe a lot to the assistant coaches and all that they’ve done for me, and what they did this year. Obviously the players, too. If it weren’t for them, the seasons they had and the time they put in, then my name wouldn’t be on that award. It means a lot to me, but it also means a lot to the other coaches, players and the program as well.
BT: When you take a step back and look at the state run, what do you think about?
DC: I still think about it a lot, honestly. It was just a great experience and on top of it, at the beginning of the year we weren’t sure if we were going to have football. Thankfully we did. It’s been a couple months since we’ve been there and we still talk about it. It’s one of those things I think is always going to be there and hopefully we can continue to make runs there in the future and make it a staple for Camanche.
BT: What impact do you think the state run had on the high school overall?
DC: The old cliche is your fall seasons dictate how the other seasons are going to go. Small school, so we promote kids to not just play football, but get involved with basketball, wrestling, track, baseball, all the other sports — as many as they can. I think having that success not only is going to let kids in football have confidence, but then they’re going to have confidence int their other sports, too. It shows they can win, how to win and that translates to other things. Our wrestling team is having a great year, basketball team is having a great year and a lot of football guys on those teams as well.
BT: What would you say you learned the most from last season?
DC: That’s a good question. We lost our first game and we came into the season expecting that we were going to have a good year. The Dome obviously was our end goal. Losing that first game made me take a step back and our players had to take a step back, and realize what we had to do to get to the level we thought we were or needed to be. Our kids came with a different mindset, our coaches came with a different mindset that next week and that just translated into the rest of the year. The rest was history.
BT: What are you hoping for in 2021?
DC: I’m hoping there’s a little more normalcy to it. What we’re going through right now might be the new normal, too — I don’t know. I’m just looking forward to having this year and make sure we keep playing, the kids are able to take advantage of that and go from there.
What I’m watching this week: Planes, Trains and Automobiles (1987). I relate to Steve Martin way too much in this movie. Another John Hughes classic.
What I’m listening to: Power, Corruption and Lies by New Order (1983). Read about the history of the band sometime. It’s fascinating.
Underdog of the week: Buffalo Bills and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. I know everyone’s saying Chiefs-Packers Super Bowl, but you heard it here first — something crazy will happen this weekend.
Quote of the week: “As human beings, we all mature physically from childhood to adolescence and then into adulthood, but our emotions lag behind.” — Bernard Sumner
