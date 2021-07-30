I’m sitting outside at a restaurant in Iowa City right now.
Man. What a week. Actually, what a month — I’ve been all over the map recently. I vacationed in Nashville two weeks ago, went to a family reunion in Columbus, Ohio last weekend and then traveled all over the state this week. On Wednesday, I watched Central DeWitt defeat Waverly-Shell Rock in a state quarterfinal. Later that night, I watched another one of the craziest baseball games I’ve ever seen as Camanche fell in heartbreaking fashion to Centerville, 12-11 in extra innings. I visited an uncle in Omaha, Nebraska on Thursday, then went back to Iowa City for the Sabers’ semifinal game on Friday.
Saturday, I’ll be traveling to my first home away from home after college in Peru, Illinois to watch the Clinton LumberKings take on the Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp.
Then, I don’t plan to go anywhere for a very, very long time.
Even though I feel like never driving again, It’s been a lot of fun watching our local baseball teams compete. Let’s have a big round of applause for Camanche and Central DeWitt. Both teams had incredible seasons and I’m not exaggerating when I say it’s some of the best baseball I’ve seen in my life.
After the Camanche game, I was up until about 3 a.m. working on my story at an AirBnb in Coon Rapids, Iowa, and honestly, I love those moments — I was in some foreign place, doing the one thing I’m remotely good at, with yet another game to look forward to in Iowa City the next day.
By Sunday, I’ll be back in Clinton, ready to take a break from traveling. It’ll be a lot of LumberKings coverage from here on out, and plus, I still have to get to the stuff I missed while covering state baseball.
News never sleeps and sometimes, I never sleep — but that’s the discipline.
Enjoy the paper today. I’m going to go make sure my car isn’t about to keel over.
I’ll see everyone next week.
What I’m watching: Heat (1995). This movie is absolutely ridiculous. From the diner scene with Robert De Niro and Al Pacino to the bank heist, it features several rewatch-able moments.
What I’m listening to: Happier Than Ever by Billie Eilish (2021). A Billie Eilish release is a cultural event. I’m still absorbing this one, which only dropped yesterday, but so far so good.
What I’m reading: “I Covered The Braves For A Newspaper That Didn’t Exist” by Phil Braun https://deadspin.com/i-covered-the-braves-for-a-newspaper-that-didnt-exist-1787407685 I revisit this article every once in a while because it’s so awesome.
Quote of the week: “What I try to do — I mean ‘try,’ because you don’t get there all the time — is to have impact with content. It’s those moments in which you’re trying to bring people beyond filmed theater. If I have an ambition, it’s that.” — Michael Mann
