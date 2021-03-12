It’s been a really strange week.
It started off great. I was in Des Moines on Monday and Tuesday for the IHSAA State Basketball Tournament. Both Camanche and Easton Valley left everything on the court. It was really fun following both squads this season.
Staying in Des Moines was cool, too. I stayed at an AirBnb Monday night and investigated the local restaurant scene. I highly recommend Zombie Burger + Drink Lab and Fong’s Pizza. The latter puts an Asian spin on an Italian mainstay. I had a crab rangoon pizza, and I realized what I had been missing all my life.
It was a great trip, and I have the Indians and River Hawks to thank for it. I wouldn't have gotten the opportunity to cover games inside of Wells Fargo Arena — which really made me feel like a big shot — if it wasn’t for both teams’ success on the hardwood.
Then the week took a turn for the weird.
I got home Tuesday night and was knee-deep in a game of Call of Duty: War Zone when something flew past my face.
I repeat: something flew past my face.
At first I thought it was a bird, but then quickly realized it was a large bat.
I first saw it at around 11:30 p.m. For the next three hours, I tried unsuccessfully to get the small mammal out of my apartment. I hit the bat out of the air with an umbrella several times, and I while I wish I could say I squared up like Babe Ruth swinging into a home run, it was more like an avant-garde dancer suffering some sort of seizure.
At about 4 a.m., I gave up. The bat was hanging upside down from a door frame while I packed my things. Then, I left for my dad’s house in Michigan.
All told, it was an interesting, albeit very strange week. My landlord was unable to locate the bat, so wish me luck.
Now that basketball is finally done, it’s on to spring sports. Stay tuned for previews on all of the spring sports.
I’ll see everyone next week.
What I’m watching: The Nice Guys (2016). Ryan Gosling and Russell Crowe star in this very funny film.
What I’m listening to: The Best of the Doors (1985). “Riders on the Storm, Light My Fire, and The End” are some of the greatest songs ever recorded.
Underdog of the Week: Iowa men’s basketball. They’re not the No. 1 seed, but my money is on the Hawkeyes.
Quote of the Week: “This is the strangest life I've ever known.” — Jim Morrison
