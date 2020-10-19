Last Wednesday, I covered the Fulton boys golf team’s sectional meet at Spring Creek Golf Course in Spring Valley, Illinois.
The meet, in many ways, was kind of a bummer: it represented the last meet of the year for the Steamers, as there will be no Illinois High School Association State Finals. Josh Vanderploeg, and Patrick and Ian Wiebenga represented the team in the final meet of the season after qualifying to the sectional as individuals.
While interviewing Patrick Wiebenga, he got emotional talking about what it was like golfing alongside his teammates, as well as his brother Ian.
“I love those guys,” Wiebenga said. “They’re my best friends. You’ve got five other brothers and you’ve got one actual brother who you go home and you to talk to — he’s always there for you.”
After giving me the best quote of the day, Wiebenga went over and gave Vanderploeg a hug.
A little later, I took a team photo of the golfers, and while having everyone line up and pose for the photo, it was no longer an atmosphere of sadness — they joked around, laughed and enjoyed the moment.
I’m so glad I made the trek out to Spring Valley that day. My first job out of college was at the La Salle NewsTribune and I saw some familiar faces at Spring Creek, as I used to cover that area.
After covering the sectional, I saw some old friends at a bar I used to work at, and took a trip down memory lane and spent the night reliving the good old days — pre-coronavirus, of course.
Since that day, I’ve been thinking a lot about it. As I’ve talked about in past weeks’ columns, there’s plenty to be sad about in 2020. But Wiebenga and his teammates’ camaraderie was great to witness — I think it’s a good reminder that though we are going through a lot this year, the word ‘we’ is the most important part of this sentence.
For the last four years, it was apparent the Fulton boys golf team had each other’s backs, and that’s far more important than any state golf tournament, award, medal, etc.
That cool moment Wednesday is one of the many moments in my career that have reminded me why I became a sportswriter. Moving to Clinton this year amid the pandemic has not been easy. Being away from my family has been hard, and even worse, we are in the process of selling my childhood home, which is located in a unique spot on the Kalamazoo River in Saugatuck, Michigan.
But last Wednesday reminded me why I picked up and moved to Clinton, and reminded me of all the great people I’ve met here so far, as well as the great people who’ve helped me up to this point in life.
So whatever you’re going through in your life, take my advice.
Enjoy the moment.
What I’m watching: “The Haunting of Bly Manor” (2020). While it’s not nearly as scary as its predecessor, “The Haunting of Hill House” (2018), it’s still worth watching.
What I’m listening to: “Meat is Murder” (1985) by The Smiths. “The Headmaster Ritual,” “Well I Wonder,” and “Barbarism Begins at Home” are absolute classic songs. I can’t get enough of this band lately.
Underdog of the week is: The Central DeWitt football team. They face the toughest opponent of all local teams this week, Davenport Assumption, but I have faith in the Sabers.
Quote of the week: “What do I do when my love is away? Does it worry you to be alone? How do I feel by the end of the day? Are you sad because you’re on your own? No, I get by with a little help from my friends.” — Ringo Starr
