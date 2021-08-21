I walked into Hook’s Pub late Wednesday night and was greeted by the bartender.
“Hey man, where’ve you been?” he said to me.
It was in that moment — among many other moments — I realized how much I’m going to miss this town.
Wednesday was my last day at the Clinton Herald.
Let’s get right down to it: some personal things and a growing feeling of being overwhelmed caused me to make an abrupt decision to move back home to Michigan. Those words hurt to type. It was a complicated and difficult decision, and one I am still unsure about.
I moved here last August during the first months of the COVID-19 pandemic. I had no idea what to expect. It was my second time moving far away from home and needless to say, I was unsure about it.
But any worries I had were quickly put to rest.
The community embraced me and I was thrown into the fire of high school football season. Man, oh man. I will never forget that. Getting to travel out to the UNI Dome to watch the best team in Camanche High School history was a treat to say the least. The fun didn’t stop there. During basketball season, I got to watch the Indians, Easton Valley and Central DeWitt battle at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. This past spring, I had the time of my life at the Blue Oval to watch the area’s supremely-talented track and field athletes. I still can’t believe that Northeast girls team. I can’t wait to see what they accomplish this year. Joe Simpson, keep rocking that cowboy hat, my man.
I got to write a few of my favorite stories of my career here: Jordan Lawrence is, without a doubt, the most athletic high school athlete I’ve ever met. You can bet I’ll be keeping tabs on Grand View football this year. To Dylan Darsidan, keep grinding — one of the most passionate runners I’ve ever covered, without a doubt. DaSean Mingo, I finally get to say I met someone from Aruba because of you, and I got to write about your incredible story. And, sorry for tooting my own horn, but I’ll be referring to my Thanksgiving Power Rankings probably for the rest of my life (I still hate you, pumpkin pie).
I think I’ve said this before in previous columns, but I know now why athletes mention bus rides and team bonding moments as their favorite memories. I always ask about memories after emotional losses or at the end of seasons, and it’s always those moments that come to mind first in those situations.
I had so many little moments in my time with the Herald. There are too many to list here. I remember joking around with the Camanche football coaches before they were set to embark on the road trip to Cedar Falls. They reminisced about the old days of Camanche football and talked about how excited they were for the new days.
I remember when the Prince of Peace girls basketball team started the #DoItForDave hashtag after head coach Dave Nelson was going through health issues. That was so cool to see a team support someone they cared about. I’ll never forget it.
I remember hanging out at Rastrelli’s on Wednesday nights, still trying to learn the area and doing my best to get to know all of the area football coaches. Keep rocking it, Gary Determan.
I remember meeting up with Jordan Lawrence in his garage, doing an interview and then checking out his sick basement-gym set up.
I remember chatting it up with the Clinton softball seniors, while they were all dressed in crazy hats and crazy socks. I could tell they really loved their team. That’s what it’s all about.
I remember laughing it up with LumberKings’ play-by-play announcer Drew Roberson in the cramped, but welcoming, room that is the LumberKings’ press box. And Ted Tornow — keep doing your thing, man. If there’s one thing I’m sure about, it’s that Ted loves the Clinton LumberKings.
I’m sure there’s more. I’m definitely forgetting something. If there’s one thing I’m afraid of in this life, it’s forgetting the things we hold dear to us.
Luckily for me, I’m a writer. A lot of my memories are imprinted on paper or digital screens forever.
Finally, I’m going to miss you Clinton. I’ll never forget sneaking out to Eagle Point Park for a cigar with my dad while it was still closed due to derecho damage. To 392 Cafe — I love you. I truly felt like a regular in your establishment and not to mention, you have the greatest coffee ever. To The Underground Records — Keith and Missy, you guys are the best. Just because I’m leaving doesn’t mean I’ll ever stop listening to Mongolian heavy metal. To Green Tree Brewing in Le Claire, and to Devon’s Complaint Department, Habano Cigar Lounge and Lopiez Pizza (some of the best pizza ever) in Davenport — you all made Clinton seem more like home.
Oh, and how could I forget — goodbye to the bats living in my apartment at the Roosevelt School Building. I will not miss any of you.
Finally, I’d like to thank everyone for reading this column. I can’t tell you how many “Beau Knows” cheers I get in public. That means so much to me. It always will. Thank you for accepting me as a resident of Clinton.
It’s closing time, folks. I’m taking a bartending job at New Holland Brewing in Holland, Michigan. Pay me a visit sometime.
I loved my time here. It wasn’t perfect. There are things I wish I had done differently. There are things from here I will hold close for the rest of my days. I learned a lot from Clinton, and I’ll forever miss the view from the boardwalk early in the morning.
That’s it for this week. Thanks for reading and make sure to support your local paper.
I won’t see everyone next week, but you can bet I’ll be thinking of you.
Cheers to you, Clinton.
What I’m watching: “Breaking Bad” (2008-2013). Simply the greatest TV show that ever was, or ever will be.
What I’m listening to: “Definitely Maybe” by Oasis (1994). Since I’m leaving, I’ll make the bold claim: the greatest rock album ever. Move aside, AC/DC, Led Zeppelin, The Beatles, etc.
What I’m reading: Every Elmore Leonard novel ever. Seriously. I can’t recommend this guy enough. There’s no other author I’d rather read.
Quote of the week: “Buy the ticket, take the ride.” — Hunter S. Thompson
