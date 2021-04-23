Right now, I’m sitting in a press box I used to be in all the time in Princeton, Illinois.
Friday night, I returned to a place I used to call home — well nearby, anyway. When I worked for the La Salle NewsTribune, Princeton was in our coverage area and one of our biggest local schools.
While the place was familiar, it was still weird covering the opposite team — Fulton. Even weirder, I was covering football in April.
We just live in strange times, I guess.
Friday marked the final football game played by one of our local schools in the 2021 season. Former sports editor Carie Kuehn and I were privileged to cover each of Fulton and Morrison’s five games in what may go down as the strangest football season ever.
While I enjoyed the change of pace somewhat, I can’t help but feel bad for the kids that had to work really hard their high school careers, only to have their football season essentially taken away for them. Fulton finished 5-0. That’s a playoff team. Morrison finished 2-3, and maybe the extra four games would have been the difference between a winning and losing record.
Unfortunately, we’ll never know.
In the five games I was able to cover between both Fulton and Morrison, I saw two communities excited to finally be watching football. I talked to players who couldn’t express how grateful they were to be playing, no matter how short the season was.
The next time we’re all under Friday night lights, I hope it’s in September — no offense, April, but springtime is for baseball.
So, let’s all raise a toast to the 2021 spring high school football season: may spring football never return, and let fall football continue on normal next year — with everything I’ve seen in the past year, you never know what to expect.
Cheers.
I’ll see everyone next week.
What I’m watching: Pulp Fiction (1994). The greatest movie ever made, in my opinion.
What I’m listening to: Some Girls by The Rolling Stones (1978). Hot take — this is the best Rolling Stones album. Miss You, Beast of Burden, Shattered — it doesn’t get much better than that.
Underdog of the Week: Jorge Masvidal. Kamaru Unman is a -400 favorite for UFC 261, but my money’s on Masvidal.
Quote of the Week: “It’s great to be here. It’s great to be anywhere.” — Keith Richards
