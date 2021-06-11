I’ve been getting a question a lot recently that I’ve been asked several times before: “What’s your favorite sport to cover?”
To tell you the truth, I don’t have one.
My first sports writing assignment ever, I was tasked with doing a feature story on a member of the Grand Valley State cricket club. I didn’t know the first thing about cricket, but I was excited to find out about it.
I did a bunch of research, and listened to a member of the team give a detailed explanation of how the sport is played.
I loved every second of it.
I wrote the story and it set me on the path of being a sports writer. I’ll be honest, I haven’t really watched cricket since then, but it’s not about the sport really — my favorite part of doing that story was seeing how much passion the members of that team had for the sport, and being able to show that through my writing.
Nowadays, I don’t write about cricket, but instead all of the high school sports around here. While football is certainly special to me — it was my favorite sport to watch growing up — it really doesn’t matter what I’m covering.
Getting to talk to the various athletes and coaches, learning about their experiences and seeing their passion for what they do is honestly my favorite part of this job. An Easton Valley softball player gave me a detailed explanation on how to throw someone out from the catcher’s spot. It was so cool. I learned something new and could tell just how much she cared about what she was doing. It’s moments like that I really remember.
So that’s the answer to a question that more than a few people have asked recently — it doesn’t matter what it is as long as I get to be a part of it.
Football, basketball, water polo, competitive basket weaving — doesn't matter. I'll write about it.
I’ll see everyone next week.
What I’m watching: “Hearts of Darkness” (1991). Documentary on the making of the film, “Apocalypse Now.” Francis Ford Coppola is a true artist.
What I’m listening to: “Ode to Billie Joe” by Bobbie Gentry (1967). The title track was a high hit and the vibe of this album really fits summer for me. Great listen.
What I’m reading: Hell’s Angels: A Strange and Terrible Saga by Hunter S. Thompson. A harrowing look at the most infamous biker gang in American history.
Quote of the Week: “You don't have to specialize — do everything that you love and then, at some time, the future will come together for you in some form.” — Francis Ford Coppola
