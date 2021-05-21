It’s been a wild two days.
With my first time attending the IHSAA/IGHSAU State Track and Field Meet, I didn’t really know what to expect. I’ve covered state track meets before in Michigan and Illinois, but never Iowa.
Color me impressed.
Drake Stadium is an incredible venue and the vibe of the first two days has been absolutely electric. All of the local athletes I’ve spoken to all say the same thing — they’re taken away by the sights and sounds of it all.
I’m privileged to be a part of it, but like I’ve said before — I have all of our local athletes to thank for it. I wouldn’t have a reason to be here if it wasn’t for their hard work, dedication and talent.
My favorite part of it so far has been just how there’s something going on at all times. There’s never a dull moment.
My head is still spinning just from how go-go-go it’s been. There’s never — and I mean never — a moment of silence at Drake.
That’s why I’m sitting outside now in downtown Des Moines enjoying a drink and taking in a little quiet, though I still have a ton of writing to do.
But I’m perfectly okay with that. Right now, there’s no place I’d rather be. I’m just happy to be a part of everything.
Saturday is the final day of the festivities, and several local athletes will be competing for medals.
Also, shoutout to Bill Sattler, who has graciously been using his photography expertise to deliver some amazing photos of all the athletes, some of which are in today’s paper. You’re the man, Bill.
Enjoy all of the track coverage, and to all of the other area sports — no, I haven’t forgotten about you, just make sure to check www.clintonherald.com for more content.
On to Saturday.
I’ll see everyone next week.
What I’m watching: Joe Pera Talks With You (2018-present). This is seemingly like the adult-version of Mr. Rogers at first, but it has a strange twist of lime to it. Give it a watch.
What I’m listening to: Unknown Pleasures by Joy Division (1979). Tuesday marked the 41st anniversary of Joy Division singer Ian Curtis’ death. One of my favorite bands. Also check out their song, “Transmission.”
What I’m reading: The New York Times: The Big League Prospect Who Became a Mob Hit Man. https://www.nytimes.com/2016/10/30/sports/baseball/maurice-lerner-prospect-turned-mob-hitman.html
Quote of the week: “Existence is, well, what does it matter? I exist on the best terms I can. The past is now part of my future. The present is well out of hand.” — Ian Curtis
