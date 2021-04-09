Rivalry games hold a special place in my heart.
Growing up as an Ohio State fan in Michigan makes you rough and rugged, constantly defending your team, correcting Michigan fans on their sports history facts, but then — the sweetest of all — rubbing in a Buckeye victory Monday morning at school.
Our high school had a great rivalry with a neighboring school as well — Saugatuck versus Fennville. It had the same energy, hatred and respect as something as big as the OSU-Michigan rivalry, but on a local level. The student spirit group at our school paid to have an old, junker car delivered to the parking lot — spray-painted in Fennville’s colors — and then charged people $5 a pop for a chance to hit it with a sledgehammer.
I miss those times.
Luckily, I get to live vicariously through my job. Friday night, I covered the final Wooden Shoe Bowl between Fulton and Morrison. Though the Mustangs lead the all-time series, Fulton got the last laugh with a dominant 56-0 victory.
Though the Steamers had every reason to laugh off the Mustangs that night, the first person I talked to after the game did the exact opposite — he gave the Mustangs his respect.
“The season in general has been kind of a grind just getting back into the swing of things,” Fulton quarterback Connor Barnett said. “Those two games really prepared us for them. They’re a great team, credit to them — they’re a solid squad. They made it to the quarterfinals last year. They just lost a couple seniors and they’re struggling a little bit, but it was a great win for us.”
That’s mature for a high school senior. I doubt I would have done the same at that age.
Watching the game, I got to see how much pride both schools had. The Morrison stands and student section never gave up, not even once, until the very end despite the score. In college, I actually wrote a column that went somewhat viral about how disappointing it was to see our student section packed in the first half against our main rival, but then disappear by halftime. I’m proud of you, Morrison fans.
The Fulton fans went absolutely nuts every time something good for the Steamers happened. With no postseason to look forward to this year, there’s no doubt about this final rivalry game’s importance — especially for the seniors.
“It was really special for the seniors to go out on top because this year, people keep saying, ‘It doesn’t mean anything,’” Barnett said. “This game meant a lot to us and Steamer Nation in general. Football practice is a grind. Going out there for two and a half hours, sometimes three — just getting that Wooden Shoe really means a lot to us.”
Fellow Fulton senior Kyler Pessman said even though there’s no postseason, it’s not so much about that as it is leaving a legacy behind.
“This rivalry’s meant a lot ever since my sophomore year when I started varsity and we won it at our place sophomore year, so that was super fun and a great experience,” Pessman said. “Junior year, we lost pretty bad at Morrison, so just thinking about that loss last year really motivated a lot of us — especially the seniors — for this year to come in and really bring that shoe back home.”
And they brought it back home for good.
As an Ohio State fan, I’ve only experienced one loss to Michigan since becoming a fan in 2006. I’ve been lucky. Our high school lost to Fennville a few times, though, and it was tough to carry on. We were counting the days off until next year, when we’d get another crack at them. But I never played — I was always watching from the stands. I can’t imagine how tough it would be to try and rebound from a rivalry loss as a player, but Morrison senior quarterback Nate Helms said that’s exactly what the Mustangs are going to do.
“Not the ending us seniors wanted on this field, but we’ve still got one more,” Helms said with tears in his eyes. “Going into next week’s practice, we’ll have the best practice we’ve had all of high school and take care of business. This one’s over.”
Dang. That takes guts.
But if this short football season is proof of anything, it’s that these football players at Fulton and Morrison have guts. They’ve been put through the ringer with ever-changing COVID rules, bittersweet sports seasons and uncertainty at all times — the Fulton volleyball team is currently in a quarantine. You never know when bad news is going to strike.
Yet, they seem to be handling that in stride.
“We wish we would have a full season because I think we’ve got a super good team this year,” Pessman said. “I think we would have gone far in the postseason. Through everything we’ve been through and starting football or starting different sports, then having to quit again and start back up — we’ve persevered through all of that.
“Being able to do that and then come in these first few games doing what we’re doing, scoring like we’re scoring and playing defense like we’re playing — it’s really special.”
The Wooden Shoe is done for now, as Fulton will head to the NUIC next season. It’s weird seeing something that has meant so much to two schools come to an end, but, as Frank Sinatra once said, “That’s life.” The teams will move on, form new rivals and maybe even see each other in the postseason.
One cool thing I noticed — people at a house across the street with a perfect view of the field were having a party and watching the game. I was extremely jealous of their Friday night — hanging out in the driveway with some friends next to a fire, having a drink and watching a historic rivalry come to an end. I should’ve stopped over. But, there was work to be done. Cherish these moments — the crazy thing about life is, we never know how many of them we’re going to get, or how many we have left.
The last thing I’ll say about the beauty of rivalry games is, well, I’m not going to say it — I’m going to let Nate Helms do the talking.
“We’ve played Fulton since we were in fifth grade,” Helms said. “It’s been a long ride. This is year nine of playing them on a football field at least once a year. We did get to experience getting the Wooden Shoe last year. There’s something special to be said about being one of the few groups that gets to experience that.
“Getting to put on the Mustang uniform — I mean, that’s what we dreamed of when we were watching as kids, watching the high school play. It’s been a fun four years.”
It doesn’t get much more poignant than that, folks. Farewell, Wooden Shoe Bowl.
I’ll see everyone next week.
What I’m watching: Fast Times at Ridgemont High (1982). Growing up, some kids wanted to be astronauts, some wanted to be lawyers, others doctors. I wanted to be Jeff Spicoli. I even had the checkered Vans. Legendary movie.
What I’m listening to: It’s Dark and Hell is Hot (1998) by DMX. Rest in peace to a legend. DMX, born Earl Simmons, died Friday. One of the greats.
Underdog of the week: The Masters. Yes, the whole tournament is an underdog. Even tough Tiger Woods isn’t playing, I think it’ll still be an interesting weekend.
Quote of the week: “It’s the tough things that we go through, hard things we go through, that get us to that point where we’re better and stronger than we’ve ever been.” — DMX
