NFL football is back.
It’s a sentence uttered every September, but this year, it feels extra special.
I know this was technically Week 2, but it was the first week I sat down and watched a bunch of games — and Sunday did not disappoint.
It’s always fun watching Aaron Rodgers dice up the pitiful Detroit Lions. As a Michigander at heart, I do have sympathy for my Lions-fan friends, but there’s a special type of schadenfreude that comes with watching the Lions blow leads, quit playing defense in the fourth quarter and continuing to define what a catch isn’t every single year.
I’m an Oakland Raiders fan, which honestly isn’t much better, but every year I get to repeat the same mantra: at least I’m not a Lions fan.
After that, I watched the Kansas City Chiefs eke out a win over the surprisingly-good San Diego Chargers in overtime. Pro tip: pick up Chargers QB Justin Herbert in fantasy football. He looks like the real deal.
And let’s not forget that Cowboys-Falcons game.
Dallas completed the scenario every team down two possessions in the fourth quarter dreams of: score, onside kick, score. I’m going to be replaying that onside kick all week. Kicker Greg Zuerlein made the perfect, tee-less kick and the Atlanta Falcons apparently forgot what kick coverage was, allowing Dallas to recover it and kick the game-winning field goal.
The Cowboys are now calling the onside the, “Watermelon Kick.” From NJ.com:
“It’s actually an ingenious idea. Because players can’t line up more than one yard from the spot of the kickoff (they used to be able to get a five-yard running start), kicking team players can’t get the kind of running start they used to on onside kicks. So Zuerlein and special-teams coach John Fassel had practiced a form of the onside kick where Zuerlein would kick a spinning ball diagonally, and fairly slowly. Cowboy players could run to the skidding ball and attempt to block out, as on a basketball rebound, any opposing players who might be trying to get to the ball.”
Amazing. Who said special teams were dead? I hope watermelon kicks are here to stay — just so we can say it every time it happens. Bravo, Dallas.
All of the action on Sunday proved to me one thing: we need Big Ten football. Back in August, my friends and I were certain professional sports leagues’ seasons would be short lived due to coronavirus, but here we are approaching October and the MLB is chugging along despite some early cancellations, the NBA and NHL are doing fine and the NFL appears to be on the right track.
Bringing back football was the right call by the Big Ten. The players deserve the right to give it a safe shot, which now appears possible.
Iowa opens up with a road game against Purdue on Oct. 24, as the conference hosts its openers that week. After some great NFL games, I seriously can’t contain my excitement for what might be the strangest Week 1 ever — and maybe even some more watermelon kicks, if we’re lucky. I guess we’ll see.
Email me what you think: is the Big Ten making the right call?
I’ll see everyone next Tuesday.
What movie I’m watching: Young Frankenstein. I saw the 1974 Mel Brooks classic for the first time this weekend. Gene Wilder, Marty Feldman and Peter Boyle deliver unforgettable performances. Go watch it.
What I’m listening to: Nowhere by Ride. The 1990 shoegaze-alternative rock classic has quickly entered my top-five albums of all time — especially check out the song, “Vapour Trail.”
The underdog of the week is: The Atlanta Falcons’ special teams unit. You guys got this. Watermelon, anyone?
Quote of the week is: “Time is a precious thing. Never waste it.” — Gene Wilder
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.