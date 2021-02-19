In some ways, this is the toughest part of the year.
When it’s single-digit or even negative temperatures outside, it’s gray all the time and especially now with COVID restricting normal life, this winter has been kind of brutal.
If we didn’t have so much exciting basketball, wrestling, bowling and other sports stories to keep us going, I don’t think it’d be possible to get through this time of year sane.
The Easton Valley boys basketball team convincingly defeated Prince of Peace in their substate second-round game and Camanche topped Wilton to keep their postseason dreams alive. Not to mention, we still have yet to see the Clinton and Central DeWitt boys’ postseason games, and the Central DeWitt girls play Saturday. Later today, the state wrestling meet will be finished.
I’m really excited to see how far Easton Valley and Camanche can go. At 20-0, the River Hawks are clearly one of the better teams in the state. The Indians have some of the best athletes in the area and with all of their talent, the sky is the limit.
My grandpa once said one of the most important things in life is to always have something to look forward to, and in a time where there’s not much to look forward to due to the weather and pandemic, it’s refreshing to have hope in our area teams.
To tell you the truth, I was recently struggling with looking at the future in a positive light until I came across an old letter to the editor on the Herald’s website from Dec. 11. In it, a reader wrote about how he thought I was a solid addition to the Herald newsroom and threw me some praise. I was blown away. I had no idea about the letter until this week and it completely changed my mood.
Why am I bringing this up? Well, whoever’s reading this has homework this week. Go out of your way and compliment someone in your life this week. Sometimes, you have no idea how far a simple compliment can go for someone’s outlook. The letter to the editor made me realize how good I’ve really got it, and made me even more excited to keep following our talented local athletes through the rest of this dreary winter.
That’s it for now. I’ll see everyone next week.
What I’m watching: Reservoir Dogs (1992). My second-favorite movie of all time. Amazing script, cinematography, dialogue and acting by an ensemble cast.
What I’m listening to: Be Here Now by Oasis (1997). I will defend this as the most misunderstood album of all time. It is the perfect summer party album and a true ode to the excess of rock ‘n roll. Bonus: look up the band’s 1997 performance at GMEX Arena. One of the great live performances of any band ever.
Underdog of the week: The Ohio State Buckeyes men’s basketball team. Can the Buckeyes get it done against Michigan this weekend? I think so.
Quote of the week: “You’ve got to be strong enough for love. It’s very easy to be cool and cynical. It’s very difficult to just let yourself go and be in love. You’ve got to be strong enough for that.” — Noel Gallagher
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.