Something really cool happened to me this weekend.
I was in Fort Dodge, Iowa for the state cross country meet on Saturday. It was my first time that deep into Iowa, and I have to say, people who say it’s a flyover state are missing the point. I felt like I was in a fall wonderland all day — perfect for Halloween. It was awesome. I love all the cool farm houses and the wide open terrain. The Midwest is awesome.
Anyways, I was at the meet when I was approached by a grandmother of one of the athletes I was covering. To preface this, in last week’s column I wrote about Halloween and mentioned Twix is not only my favorite candy bar, but objectively the greatest of all time, of course.
She came up to me and handed me a king-size Twix bar. It was an amazing gesture and totally unexpected. It really, really made my day. It’s another one of those moments that reminded me why I do what I do. I want to thank her again. It was the best and most meaningful Twix bar I’ve ever had.
After reading this, go out and make a small kind gesture to someone. I know a million Facebook posts have told you to do the same thing, but seriously. You never know what someone’s going through, and more so than ever with the crazy election and coronavirus, people need kindness.
So you have your homework. Go make the world a better place, one small act of kindness at a time.
Speaking of the state meet, it was a blast watching Camanche’s Dylan Darsidan and Andrew Butt, as well as Prince of Peace’s Marcus Blount and the Irish girls team all compete this weekend. Congrats to all of them on a great season.
And before that, I got to watch the Camanche football team stay alive in the playoffs with a clutch win over Tipton on Friday. What a game. The Indians were tied in the fourth quarter and didn’t let the pressure get to them. I’m excited to see what they can do against a West Liberty team they shut out earlier this year.
And tip of the cap to Easton Valley, which dispatched Gladbrook-Reinbeck on Friday to keep their playoff dreams alive.
That’s it for this week. Stay tuned for more sports coverage and don’t forget to do your homework.
I’ll see everyone next week.
What I’m watching: 24 Hour Party People (2002). This biopic from Michael Winterbottom takes a look at the incredibly interesting music scene in Manchester, England from 1976-2002 — a topic I am completely obsessed with.
What I’m listening to: Revolver by The Beatles. It’s the best Beatles album by a country mile, if you ask me. It’s the strongest one start to finish. “Here, There and Everywhere” gets stuck in my head at least once a week.
Underdog of the week: Not so much this week, but last week — the Michigan State Spartans. Wow. Did anybody see them beating Michigan?
Quote of the week: “Life is what happens to you while you’re busy making other plans.” — John Lennon
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.