By the time you’re reading this, it could be hours before or hours after the Camanche and Easton Valley boys basketball teams' substate championship games.
I will be heading down to Maquoketa for the River Hawks’ game against New London, and then after that, I will be at Muscatine for Camanche’s contest against West Burlington.
I am hoping for a win in both contests, and I think a win is possible for both teams.
The River Hawks are one of the best basketball teams I’ve seen in a long time — their size at the post positions and speed at the guard spots has been unmatched this year. Kaleb Cornilsen, Porter Fuegen, Carson Fuegen, Cayden Deardorff and the rest of the squad are all studs. I’m looking for them to stay undefeated.
Camanche has some of the best athleticism in the area. Guys like Jordan Lawrence, Zach Erwin, Michael Delzell and more have bloomed late in the season and are playing their best basketball. I think they could easily knock off West Burlington if they’re at the top of their game Saturday night.
Kind of a short one this week —it's been a tad busy, but make sure to follow here at the Herald for a postseason coverage
That’s it for this week. I’ll see everyone next week.
What I’m watching: Dazed and Confused (1993). Is there a better opening to a movie? Sweet Emotion playing to a classic muscle car pulling into the lot for the last day of school brings me back to the good old days every time. Great film.
What I’m listening to: Rocks (1976) by Aerosmith. Their best album. I got this, Metallica’s Master of Puppets and Rush’s 2112 for Christmas one year. Best Christmas ever.
Underdog of the week: Iowa men’s basketball. The Hawkeyes could top an Ohio State team licking its wounds after falling to MSU.
Quote of the week: “Every life has a measure of sorrow, and sometimes this is what awakens us.” — Steven Tyler
