Everyone is probably going to be hearing a lot of this over the course of the next few days, but I’m going to say it.
2020 is almost over.
It’s been an interesting year for me personally. I began the year in Michigan, went to one of my favorite concerts ever (EOB at the Lincoln Theater in Chicago) and one of the best weddings I’ve ever been to in February, then things got weird in March.
From March to June, no one really knew what was going on. I remember being afraid to touch door handles and washing my hands upwards of 10 times after each subsequent visit to the grocery store. There was a lot of information out there — the situation changing pretty much daily — and much of it was false.
There was even a weird excitement about it all — I remember my family and I hunkering down with junk food and watching apocalypse movies with tongue-in-cheek grins on all of our faces. Now, in late December, those smiles are distant. There’s really nothing funny about all of this anymore.
In August, I accepted the job with Herald and finally got to cover some sports — Michigan high school sports were largely out of commission.
Since then, life has been pretty good for me. I’ve been largely unaffected by COVID, and writing this from Michigan, it’s been refreshing still being able to go out and do things in Iowa — Michiganders can’t say as much.
With that said, I’m going to give my top three sports moments of 2020 since arriving in Clinton this summer:
1. Camanche football makes it to state
The Camanche football team rose through the ranks of Class 2A and made an impressive run all the way to the UNI Dome in Cedar Falls, Iowa. Getting to watch the Indians progress through the regular season, host games in the playoffs and then play in the huge stadium at UNI was quite the ride. People will be talking about the 2020 Indians for a long time.
2. Camanche cross country’s Dylan Darsidan and Andrew Butt compete at state
Getting to experience Fort Dodge this year was special. Darsidan and Butt were some of the top competitors in our area all season and capped off the year with the trip to Fort Dodge — Darsidan medaled and Butt made it after a dramatic finish at the state qualifying meet. Tip of the cap to our other state qualifiers as well — the Prince of Peace girls team, Marcus Blount and Camryn Sattler.
3. The boys golf season
The boys golf season had several ups and downs, but mostly ups. Clinton and Central DeWitt were competitive all season, with top performers in Joe Simpson (River Kings) and Dylan McAleer and Ben Alger (Sabers). On the Illinois side, Fulton was not granted a chance to compete at state, but golfers Ian and Patrick Wiebenga and Josh Vanderploeg made the best of a tough situation.
So, 2020 wasn’t all bad. I’m looking forward to see what next year has in store.
I’ll see everyone next week.
What I’m watching: Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (2019). I got Quentin Tarantino’s latest film for Christmas and I’ll be watching its ending over and over again. What a film.
What I’m listening to: “Beats, Rhymes & Life” by A Tribe Called Quest (1996). The group’s fourth album isn’t their best effort, but its a solid album nonetheless. Standout tracks include “1nce Again,” “Get A Hold,” “The Jam,” “Stressed Out” and “The Hop.”
Underdog of the week: The year 2021. How do you follow up a year like 2020 in terms of noteworthiness?
Quote of the week: “If you can do what you do best and be happy, you’re further along in life than most people.” — Leonardo DiCaprio
