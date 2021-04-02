Baseball is back.
The 2020 season didn’t really feel like a real season in many ways, so I’m excited for what should be more of a normal season. Opening Day was still marred by COVID-related issues, as the Nationals-Mets series was canceled due to the virus, but by and large, I think baseball will be able to go on much like the NFL was able to this past football season.
With the return of baseball comes the return of fantasy baseball, and boy am I excited for that. Though football is my favorite sport, fantasy baseball is my favorite fantasy game to play. Every year, I draft Milwaukee Brewers closer Josh Hader — if your league still has yet to draft, I recommend picking him up. My team is also always aptly named, ‘Drunk On Hader-ade.” Yeah, I know. It’s corny, but I love it. Hader already got me a win and three strikeouts on Opening Day. Cheers to 2021.
Stay tuned for plenty of Cubs, White Sox and Cardinals articles, not to mention high school spring sports — track and field, golf and tennis are all getting underway. Watch out for plenty of coverage on all of these sports, as well as the Illinois sports going on right now. It’s very strange watching high school football in March, but I’ll never say no to more football.
With baseball comes Easter. My family and I just did our Easter egg hunt — as well as an adult-themed Easter egg hunt — and I think we’re coloring eggs later tonight. We devoured an Easter dinner and plenty of family festivities are planned for the rest of the night.
With that, Happy Easter to all those who celebrate it and make sure you watch plenty of baseball.
I’ll see everyone next week.
What I’m watching: Breakfast at Tiffany’s (1961). I really liked this one, but I wish they would’ve went for a more interesting ending. The rest of the movie was great though.
What I’m listening to: The Very Best of Ravi Shankar (2011). I’ve always been a big Beatles guy and this album explains where a lot of George Harrison’s influence came from. Really great music.
Underdog of the week: the UCLA Bruins men’s basketball team. If they can beat Michigan, what else can they do?
Quote of the week: “For beautiful eyes, look for the good in others; for beautiful lips, speak only words of kindness; and for poise, walk with the knowledge that you are never alone.” — Audrey Hepburn
