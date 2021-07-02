Every time the national anthem is played at sporting events, I sigh a little bit.
Listen, I’m patriotic and all, but when you’ve heard the same song over and over and over again, sometimes it gets a little taxing.
One phenomenon I’ve noticed at games is when they play the national anthem sometimes, people clap at the end — not for someone singing it, not for a high school band — just for an MP3 recording.
I used to laugh at this, but the more I thought of it, maybe that little MP3 recording isn’t so laughable at all.
Look at our area — this is no accident. We have free will, we’re safe, well fed and able to do something as trivial as sports, and take it as seriously as we want.
We owe that MP3 recording a round of applause.
My uncle just got back from a year-long stint in Iraq. It’s people like him that allow us to yell at the umpires at baseball games, eat hot dogs and take boating trips on the river.
Happy Fourth of July, and be safe out there — please read the directions on your fireworks. They’re there for a reason.
And the next time you hear an MP3 recording of the national anthem, give it a few claps.
It’s worth it.
I’ll see everyone next week.
What I’m watching: Independence Day (1996). Listen, man. If aliens touch down on this Fourth of July, I’ll be doing my best Will Smith impression. Give this one a watch if you have time Sunday.
What I’m listening to: Lianne La Havas by Lianne La Havas (2020). Check out this self-titled album. It has a great cover of Weird Fishes by Radiohead.
What I’m reading: https://www.esquire.com/news-politics/a638/frank-sinatra-has-a-cold-gay-talese/ This great profile of Frank Sinatra gives an inside look at the amazing singer.
Quote of the week: “I don’t know what my calling is, but I want to be here for a bigger reason. I strive to be like the greatest people who have ever lived.” — Will Smith
