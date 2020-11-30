It’s the first day of December, which means this strange year is almost over.
Everyone is probably excited for that. I know I am.
Thanksgiving has come and gone, which means winter sports are kicking into full gear. Illinois schools are still waiting to see what happens, while Iowa has been a mixed bag — some schools have faced cancellations and others are going on as normal.
I’m hoping the word ‘normal’ is a theme of 2021. I miss normal. Normal is good.
I can’t wait to see what the winter season holds. As you can see, the area has a few very talented bowling teams that have a lot of potential.
I spent much of my holiday week contacting basketball coaches for season preview stories, and it sounds like it will be an interesting season if it indeed goes on unaffected by coronavirus. Same goes with wrestling.
With that said, I’d like to take a moment to give a shout out to the fall season. With the vaccine supposedly on the way, it looks like ‘normal’ is a real possibility for 2021. The 2020 fall season was anything but normal, but I’m proud to say it persevered through incredible odds and I think when we all look back, we’ll appreciate even more just how lucky this area was to get its sports seasons in relatively unaffected, aside from a few cancellations and scheduling crises.
The thought of not getting to experience Camanche football’s state run, state cross country, golf postseason, Clinton swim’s senior day and more is an alternate universe I want no part of. I’m very fortunate to have been a part of all of the fall team’s seasons — there’s many sports writers out there who didn’t get nearly as many opportunities as I did this year.
With that said, cheers to the end of 2020 and the start of winter sports. Stay tuned for all-area football, basketball previews and a wrestling preview this week.
I’ll see everyone next week.
What I’m watching: “Point Break” (1991). Keanu Reeves. Patrick Swayze. Gary Busey. Surf boards. Sky-diving bank robbers. What else do you need in life?
What I’m listening to: “As You Were” by Liam Gallagher. Great album by one of the last true rock stars. Also check out his Christmas-y song, “All You’re Dreaming Of,” which just came out.
Underdog of the week: College football. Many teams canceled games due to COVID-19. I have faith teams will rebound and get a season in.
Quote of the week: “The simple act of paying attention can take you a long way.” — Keanu Reeves
