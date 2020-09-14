I have to thank Bo Jackson — I get to milk his catchphrase — “Bo Knows” — for the rest of my adult life, and I didn’t even have to break any rushing records to do it.
Though I’ll never have an elite 40-yard dash time, my couch-to-refrigerator speed is top tier, if not one of the greatest ever. That’s another debate, though.
This is the first of a weekly column you’ll see every Tuesday. In it, I’ll discuss the local sports scene, national sports and anything else that grabs my attention. I’ll also use it as an opportunity to do question-and-answer interviews with local athletes and coaches in the future.
Let’s get right into it: the biggest news of the day was Northeast High School’s football team canceling its next two football games due to a COVID-19 exposure. The team will be quarantined for the next two weeks.
That’s not the news anyone wanted to hear. Unfortunately, teams across Iowa are doing the same thing, as schools not in quarantine have to scramble to find a new team to play once their opponent for the week announces they’ve been quarantined.
At the football games I’ve been to and at the practices I attended at my last paper in Michigan, coaches have urged their players to look out for one another by staying away from people, wear masks and take all things health-related extra seriously. The football season literally depends on it.
It was strange to go about my Saturday this past weekend without any Big 10 football.
With headlines like, “U.S. could see a very deadly December” in the mainstream media, it’s hard to accept the realities being thrown at us everyday.
But there are some positives: NFL football is back. There are still Iowa high school football teams playing. All is not lost, but it’s up to us to keep the positive things going.
So with the news about Northeast hitting a little close to home, I think it’s a fresh reminder: wear a mask out in public. Be safe. Practice social distancing. Be healthy. Stay in and watch NFL football all day on Sundays.
How hard is that? Not very.
Speaking of the NFL, I can’t wait to see what happens. I’m still adjusting to seeing Tom Brady in a Tampa Bay uniform. I don’t think I’ll ever get used to it.
That’s column No. 1. Check back in next Tuesday and hopefully we’ll have more positive things to talk about.
Also, every week I’ll make a few recommendations at the end of each column. Check out this week’s:
What movie I’m watching: TENET. The latest Christopher Nolan movie is a must-see and playing in theaters near here. It’s a lot to take in at first, but worth the long runtime.
What I’m listening to: The Queen is Dead by The Smiths. I found this record in a flea market in Le Claire, Iowa this past weekend. A timeless classic in British indie rock.
The underdog of the week is: Tom Brady. He threw two interceptions in his Buccaneers debut, but I’m looking for the G.O.A.T to rebound with a win over the Carolina Panthers at home.
Quote of the week: “It’s so easy to laugh. It’s so easy to hate. It takes guts to be gentle and kind.” — Morrissey
