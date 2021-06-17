Clinton athletic director Andy Eberhart is the new River Kings boys basketball coach.
The announcement was made late Wednesday night. He takes over for coach Troy Ersland, who resigned.
Eberhart was the girls basketball coach from 2014-18. He was the Ashford men’s basketball coach from 1996-2010.
For those who would like to meet coach Eberhart, he will be available 9 a.m. Saturday in Clinton High School’s Yourd Gymnasium. At that time, Eberhart will conduct an open gym for high school boys interested in playing basketball. Summer basketball workout schedules will be available. Individuals should enter the southwest gym entrance.
I sat down with Andy to talk about his new position, which he’ll do in addition to his AD responsibilities
BT: How does it feel to get back into coaching?
AE: I’m excited, I’m looking forward to it. I’ve had the itch the past couple years and the opportunity arose.
BT: The boys basketball team is coming off a tough season, but it seems there’s some promising pieces on the roster.
AE: The thing that really sparked it was just knowing the guys, knowing who they are and their families. We’ve got great kids. They want to work hard and do the right things, and that’s what it will take to get things turned around. I just see something with those guys. I was doing open gyms with them when we were in the search process — just being around them felt right.
BT: Your last coaching gig was with the Clinton girls team. What memories do you have from that?
AE: That was fun. I got away from coaching over at the college and luckily that opened up. My daughters happened to be in high school at the time, so I got to coach them and I had ben working with a lot of those girls anyway at the younger levels. It was nice to coach them through high school, and then the AD job opened up, so it just fell into place. I’ve gone through three years as the AD, I think I’ve figured out how that all works. This was an opportunity that presented itself and I think I can offer something to the kids, so we’ll see how this goes.
BT: What have you learned as the athletic director the past few years?
AE: Relationships are huge. Relationships I have with the coaches, with the parents, the athletes and even in the fine arts areas. Making those, connecting with people is important. You get to spend a lot of time with the kids watching them perform and just being there to support them has been enjoyable.
BT: You had the Ashford coaching job for a while, what was that experience like?
AE: That was great. I got to be a head coach at a fairly young age and at the small college level, you really learned a lot about what it takes. It’s a little different with the recruiting, but I got to be around a lot of great coaches and learn a lot of good things from those coaches. Seeing those athletes — I recruited them to Clinton and now a lot of them are still living in Clinton, and they’ve got married and had kids. It’s neat to see a lot of them are still around Clinton and doing well.
BT: What do you want to accomplish with the Clinton boys team?
AE: I’ve always felt you can be successful if you’re just fundamentally sound, work hard. I’ll be working with the guys this summer, trying to get them to understand those little things because you’ve got to have those down before you can be successful. This summer, I just want to get to know the guys better, find out what makes them tick and how i can motivate them to be better. There will be a lot to get done in a short amount of time.
BT: Who are your main coaching influences?
AE: Oh, I think when I started off, coach (Duke coach Mike) Krzyzewski was the guy. In college, just local guys. My buddy out at Kirkwood, Doug Wagemester. I took a lot from him and other guys at the small college level. (Camanche coach) Josh Davis used to be an assistant for me over at the college, so I enjoy talking hoops with him. Bill Self was always a big one too.
BT: Everybody knows you’re into sports and basketball, but what’s another hobby you’re into?
AE: I enjoy doing yard work.
BT: Really? I think my dad would faint hearing that.
AE: For whatever reason — it’s relaxing. Put your headphones on, cut the grass. It looks nice.
I can’t share Andy’s love for yard work, but I’m looking forward to see what the River Kings can do this coming season.
I’ll see everyone next week.
What I’m watching: The Conversation (1974). Lesser known than his bigger films, Francis Ford Coppola did a tremendous job with this one.
What I’m listening to: Pocketwatch by Late! (1992). Really interesting one — it can’t be found on streaming services, only YouTube. It’s a solo album Dave Grohl put out while he was in Nirvana.
What I’m reading: Atlas Shrugged by Ayn Rand (1957). Just started the audiobook on this one. Read about Ayn Rand — she seemed like an interesting person.
Quote of the week: “When there’s so much left to do, why spend your time focusing on things you’ve already done, counting trophies or telling stories about the good old days?” — Dave Grohl
