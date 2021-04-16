The Clinton LumberKings have a new broadcaster.
Drew Roberson will be the voice of the the team on 100.3 FM and will serve as the team’s Director of Broadcasting and Media Relations. He will also broadcast on the team’s streamed webcasts of games this season.
Roberson is from Blacksburg, Virginia, and is still attending Virginia Tech University.
I spoke with Drew about the job, the upcoming season and how he feels about Clinton so far:
BT: You must be excited to be the new voice of the LumberKings.
DR: I’m thrilled. This is exactly what I went to school for, am still going to school for and start my career in. It’s just a great opportunity that (LumberKings general manager Ted Tornow) and the LumberKings have given me to get my feet wet, get into broadcasting at a professional level. I’m thrilled to do whatever Clinton has for me to get done and be around baseball for the summer.
BT: How’d you get into broadcasting?
DR: I grew up a big Hokie fan and when I say big, I mean die hard as a kid. I watched every single sporting event that there was for Virginia Tech and that’s kind of what got me into broadcasting. I never really paid attention to how much of the broadcasting I really enjoyed when I was younger, but I started to realize, ‘Wow, these guys are actually doing this for a job?'
BT: How did you find out about the LumberKings?
DR: With the switch over from Minor League Baseball to the Prospect League, we found ourselves in a very good place where they were in need of a broadcaster — they needed somebody who could come in and do the job at the level from before. It just really worked out for both of us. I came to them. I sent email upon email to almost every Single A, rookie league, Minor League baseball team in every state in the country that had some kind of contact information on their website. Ted was one of the ones that got back to me pretty quickly and I was able to get on the phone and talk with Ted about the position. It just seemed like such a good starting place for me.
BT: That’s cool that you put yourself on teams’ radars.
DR: I was at a point where I wasn’t getting very many responses. I even got some nasty emails that said, ‘This is not the way to go about it.’ I got everything in the book coming at me. Just to have Ted see that I was putting myself out there — it’s been a good fit so far and I’m really excited.
BT: Have you checked out the local restaurant scene yet?
DR: One place that i'm really, really enjoying so far is Whistle Stop right by the ballpark. Jenny’s Diner, too, is a place I’m really looking forward to trying, I’ve heard really good things about it. There’s a bunch of stuff I’ve got to try.
BT: Back to baseball, I think there’s been a feeling among some people that the LumberKings’ move to the Prospect League was a shift downward. Do you feel it’s part of your job to change that perception?
DR: I think that is a challenge going forward. These kids, maybe they’re not in the minor leagues right now and aren’t affiliated with a team, but the way that we are looking at it and the way it’s going to be for us, these are all kids that maybe they’re not there right now, but in a year or two, they’re going to be right where we just were previously in Minor League baseball and being affiliated with a team. It’s a stepping stone for these kids to have a chance to show their skills at a high level and showcase what they have to offer to these teams. There’s one kid from University of Iowa that we have on or roster right now, there’s a kid from Creighton on the roster, so these are big time Division I program kids coming to play in the Prospect League … this is still a high level of baseball and you really don’t lose that much. I really do feel it’s going to be a challenge to show everybody that without saying it, but i think the work is more so going to be done by the players really putting on a good face, being excited to be playing in the Prospect League.
BT: What sports broadcasters influenced you the most?
DR: I think in anything, you’ve got to have role models. I want to stand out for myself -- some people might not like my kind-of southern accent, some people might not like the energy I bring to a broadcast, but at the end of the day, that’s okay with me. That’s 100 percent who I want to be as a broadcaster -- myself. I watch Colin Cowherd as much as I can because I grew up watching him, I love his show and his energy. Maybe people don’t like the way that he says things or the way that he calls people out, or whatever it is, but the reason I like it is for the authenticity of his work and where he comes from.
BT: Okay, I’ve got some quick hitter sports questions for you.
DR: I’m ready.
BT: Favorite baseball team?
DR: The Red Sox and the Nationals.
BT: Favorite sports moment?
DR: My favorite moment of all time -- nobody in Clinton, Iowa will have any idea this ever happened -- it was 2009, Virginia Tech football versus Nebraska. I was at the stadium and Tech had been down a good majority of the game and Tyrod Taylor, a quarterback for Virginia Tech, led this crazy comeback drive for the Hokies. He hit Danny Coale on a streak down the sideline with about a minute left, no timeouts. It was just crazy.
BT: Favorite sports movie?
DR: Fever Pitch.
BT: Favorite athlete?
DR: Big Papi, David Ortiz.
BT: What sport were you best at growing up?
DR: Baseball growing up, but pick-up basketball now.
BT: What’s the most obscure sport you’ve broadcasted on?
DR: Lacrosse. There’s a lot to it and I had never in my life watched it before broadcasting it.
BT: Thanks for your time Drew, looking forward to seeing you at NelsonCorp Field this summer.
DR: Sounds good, thanks.
It was great talking with Drew. Stay tuned for more LumberKings coverage in the coming weeks.
I’ll see everyone next week.
What I’m watching: The Battered Bastards of Baseball (2014). Very interesting documentary on Netflix. Check it out.
What i’m listening to: They Only Come Out At Night (1972) by Edgar Winter. “Free Ride” has been stuck in my head all week. Bonus: check out the rare, single version on YouTube of Free Ride. Much better than the album version.
Underdog of the Week: Kevin Gastelum. He’s the underdog of the UFC Fight Night main card this weekend, but I always take the underdog in those fights.
Quote of the week: “As you get older, you want less from the world; you just want to experience it. Any barriers to feeling emotions get dismantled. And ordinary things become beautifully poetic.” -- Richard Linklater
