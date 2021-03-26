The year was 2007. It was halftime of the BCS National Championship game between Ohio State and LSU, and Ohio State was trailing 24-10.
I was just 12 years old at the time and while my dad was refilling his plate with more chicken wings and game-time snacks, I was in my bathroom praying to God for an Ohio State victory.
I remember, tearfully, kneeling in front of the toilet -- my elbows propped on the toilet seat, hands folded -- and begging a higher power for what was clearly the most pressing matter on planet Earth at the moment.
I’m glad no video exists of that.
Ohio State eventually lost to the Tigers and life inevitably went on. Looking back, I laugh at that moment, but at the time, I was dead serious. My dad and I had suffered through a championship loss to Tim Tebow’s Florida Gators just a year prior, so I felt it was my holy obligation to send a prayer up for the Buckeyes and avoid back-to-back championship losses.
I was 12-years old when that happened. Now, as a jaded 25-year old, I can see that whatever higher power exists has much, much more serious issues to tend to.
Last weekend, my beloved Buckeyes suffered the biggest upset of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament. No. 15-seed Oral Roberts topped the No. 2 Buckeyes. I did not appeal to the Heavens this time. Maybe I should have.
While I was bummed out that my team exited the tourney earlier than expected, I got over it in about an hour. Life goes on. I had other things to look forward to in my life and frankly, I ended up getting so busy that night I didn’t even have time to think about it.
That apparently wasn’t the case for everyone. Following the game, OSU star forward E.J. Liddell received several threatening text messages from some Ohio State fans and shared screenshots of the messages on Twitter. One of the messages threatened physical harm. Another read, "You are such a f---ing disgrace. Don't ever show your face at Ohio State. We hate you. I hope you die I really do."
Yikes.
I can’t imagine typing something like that, let alone to a basketball player who I’ve never met. Okay -- maybe 12-year old me would have said something similar to someone online while playing Call of Duty, but I think everyone has regrets about things they did when they were 12.
It doesn’t sound like the people who sent those messages to Liddell are 12.
As a sports writer, I’ve seen several embarrassing parents at sporting events screaming at the referees and sometimes even at players. Heck, I’ve already experienced this here in Iowa.
The thing crazy parents and the people who sent Liddell those messages have in common is just how comically serious they’re taking a basketball game. By all means, be a serious sports fan. Freak out in celebration when your team wins. Feel sad when it loses. But for crying out loud, don’t take it to the next level and wish death upon some 20-year old basketball player. If you do that, you are a joke.
While parents yelling at referees isn’t quite as serious as wishing death upon another person, shouldn’t parents be sending a different message to their kids? Think about it this way: no matter how much you yell at the refs through your masks, it’s not going to change the call. Instead, why not try yelling out to your kid to make the next play, to rebound from what might’ve been a poor call? Though you can’t change a bad call, you can change how you react to a bad call.
People who grow up with parents that make it look okay to scream things at refs/players during high school sporting events might be the ones raising kids who think it's okay to send messages like the ones Liddell received after the OSU loss.
Illinois center Kofi Cockburn received a racist Instagram message following Illinois’ loss to Loyola. He had this to say about the sender of the message: “I blame his parents.”
Let’s all try to be nicer when interacting with others, especially when it’s something as trivial as sports. Don’t get me wrong, I love sports, but it’s not life or death. I’ve been in two major car wrecks and had life-threatening health issues as a child due to a rare birth defect, and let me tell you: I wasn’t thinking about sending hateful messages to a basketball player during those moments.
If you’ve ever been guilty of sending messages you probably shouldn’t have or had some choice words for the refs -- I’ve even been guilty of that one -- maybe take some time and think about just what led you to that point in your life. Is that really who you are?
Or, instead, you might try praying in the bathroom at halftime, though I’ve had mixed results.
I’ll see everyone next week.
What I’m watching: Chappelle’s Show (2003-06). We must be thankful for Dave Chappelle. We got to witness the funniest man to ever walk planet Earth.
What I’m listening to: The Smile Sessions (2011) by The Beach Boys. If you ever want to kill a few hours, go read about the backstory of this album. Absolutely ridiculous. Great album that almost never came to be.
Underdog of the Week: Oral Roberts. How far can the Golden Eagles go?
Quote of the Week: “The hardest thing to do is to be true to yourself, especially when everybody is watching.” -- Dave Chappelle
