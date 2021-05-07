It’s been a good day.
My day began reporting on some Clinton LumberKings business — stay tuned Tuesday for that story — then I went down to North Scott High School for the second day of the Mississippi Athletic Conference boys tennis championship. After that, I grabbed a pizza from Lopiez in Davenport (the best pizza in this general area by a long shot. Easily a nine out of 10) and am now writing to you from Habano Cigar Lounge, hanging out among others discussing their week, lives and work.
Just a good day.
I’ve been very busy with life lately, and it becomes harder to appreciate days like today. As I was driving from the pizza place, it just kind of occurred to me I hadn’t taken time to enjoy what’s going on immediately around me — the sun was out, it looked pretty off the Mississippi River and dang, that pizza was really, really good.
Our lives move at a remarkably fast clip nowadays. The pandemic didn’t help slow down an already speeding train. I find myself packing each day incredibly full, stopping at nothing to tick off objective by objective as time ticks off the clock forever.
On my way to the cigar lounge, I stopped to grab a coffee across the bridge in Illinois. You can have me try any crazy-flavored latte, but I won’t budge — my go-to coffee order is a large, dark roast coffee with a splash of half-and-half. Boom. There’s nothing else you need in the coffee universe, except espresso, of course. And an occasional mocha, but only if they use real cocoa powder in lieu of syrupy nonsense. I used to put sugar in my coffee until one day, at a visit to my cousins’ house during high school, my uncle saw me lumping heavy doses of sugar into my cup of joe. He looked at me and said, ‘What are you making, a milkshake?’
It changed how I take my coffee forever. Don’t ask why. It’s just one of those things.
Anyway, as I was driving, I realized they had put sugar in my coffee. Ruined. It was hard not to get mad, but I calmly drove back, explained what happened, and thanked them for a new coffee. The next sip was sugar-free. I was relieved.
Friday night, I fell into another one of those traps of trying to fit too much into what little time I had. I could’ve freaked out on the barista for the coffee mess up — I had places to be, after all — or even worse, could’ve been extremely passive aggressive, letting her know without saying how much she had messed up my day.
Please, don’t do this.
I had to take an extra 10 minutes to fix the coffee issue, but in that time, I realized there was no rush. It would all work out.
It’s hard to ease up on life’s gas pedal, but that’s exactly your homework assignment this week. It’s two-pronged: this weekend, if someone makes a mistake while doing something for you, laugh about it with them. Help them correct it as best as you can. The second assignment is to just go to one of your favorite places and just do nothing. Have no plans. Just let whatever happens, happen.
Sometimes life doesn’t have to have a point, an end goal, a peak of the mountain. Hell, what is this column really even about? Sometimes there doesn’t need to be a plot — occasionally, you just have to let it ride and enjoy the view.
I know, I know, you’re too busy for homework — too bad. Those obligations can wait until on Monday.
I’ll see everyone next week.
What I’m watching: Pumping Iron (1977). I was an Arnold Schwarzenegger fanatic as a kid. Never got around to seeing this one though.
What I’m listening to: Tapestry by Carole King (1971). This album has such a great, warm sound. Absolutely love it.
Underdog of the week: After thinking long and hard, I have decided to discontinue “Underdog of the Week.” Stay tuned to see what takes its place.
Quote of the week: “Strength does not come from winning. Your struggles develop your strengths. When you go through hardships and decide not to surrender, that is strength.” — Arnold Schwarzenegger
