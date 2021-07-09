I was able to be a part of some cool moments this week.
On Thursday, I got to watch a heartfelt moment with the Clinton softball team. After the River Queens fell in a regional quarterfinal, ending their season, the team shared a moment out on the field.
Almost everyone I could see had tears in their eyes as they hugged and talked about the season. They also acknowledged the team’s three seniors: Amber Lee, Makenzie Coolie and Lauren Brennan. After talking to those three after the game, I can see why the Clinton coaches have so much respect for them.
While I was standing by the outfield fence, some parents came out with gifts for the coaches, which I thought was a really nice gesture.
When you’re a journalist in these moments, it’s my job to stand back and let people have their moment — some things are more important than deadlines. One thing I could tell was how much the sport meant to that team, and more importantly, how much they all meant to each other.
Then, on Friday, after the Northeast softball team defeated Cascade in a regional semifinal, the team lined up to hit a piñata. Some of the Northeast players even offered me some candy, which I of course accepted.
I had no idea that was going to happen after the game, and then, in talking with the players, we all laughed and joked about candy as well as some other little in-jokes with the team.
I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again: I’m incredibly lucky to be able to witness these things, and you know what the best part of it is?
There’s more games left.
Enjoy the paper and be safe this weekend.
I’ll see everyone next week.
What I’m watching: My Octopus Teacher (2020). This award-winning documentary focuses on a diver’s friendship with an octopus. That’s not a typo. It’s available on Netflix.
What I’m listening to: Sally Cinnamon by The Stone Roses (1987). This early single from one of my all-time favorites was the first major hit from the Manchester, England lads.
What I’m reading: Once Upon a Time in Hollywood: A Novel by Quentin Tarantino. This novelization of the award winning movie just came out. Really cool.
Quote of the Week: “If you put your cameras down you might be able to live in the moment. You have a memory there of something you’ve never lived.” — Ian Brown
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.