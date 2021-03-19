The greatest postseason in all of sports is upon us.
Even though college basketball isn’t even my favorite sport (football will always come first), March Madness is by far my favorite postseason format. The first weekend especially — that’s when there’s the most games, upsets are happening left and right, sports fans are checking scores like it’s a busy day on the New York Stock Exchange trading floor — it’s glorious. It encapsulates all of the best things about sports in one weekend.
As I’m typing this, I’m watching my beloved Ohio State Buckeyes, a No. 2 seed, struggle with No. 15 seed Oral Roberts. The game literally just went to overtime. Hopefully by the end of this column I can say the Buckeyes won.
Of course, the next best thing about March Madness is filling out brackets. Every year, I only fill out one set of picks and then use the same picks across several different bracket games. Though I’ve never gotten remotely close to a perfect bracket, in 2018 I did pick No. 16 seed University of Maryland-Baltimore County to defeat No. 1 seed Virginia in all of my brackets (go Retrievers!). Unfortunately, I didn’t bet any money on that game. I’ll always regret that.
But this year, I’m feeling confident. This could be the year my inner-sports genius (kidding) results in a perfect bracket. Here’s my teams to watch in this year’s NCAA Tournament:
Final Four picks: No. 1 Gonzaga, No. 1 Illinois, No. 3 Texas, No. 1 Baylor
Yeah, I know — three No. 1 seeds isn’t very imaginative, but I think all of the one seeds are strong this year. I was really impressed with how Illinois looked in the Big 10 Championship. I think Gonzaga is the team of destiny this year and a Final Four berth is inevitable. Baylor and Texas will benefit from being in weaker portions of the bracket. Michigan is a No. 1 seed, but without Isaiah Livers, I think their demise is inevitable. I think Texas has some NBA-level talent and could be a sleeper pick, but watch No. 2 Alabama, too — they were my second choice to make it out of that region.
Cinderella pick: San Diego State
If I had to throw out my bracket and pick one team to surprise everyone, it would be the No. 6 Aztecs. They’re always a solid tournament team every year and I think with their region and underrated talent, it wouldn’t surprise me if they made it. I have them losing to Illinois in the Elite Eight, but if you see the Aztecs cutting down the nets rather than the Illini, you heard it here first.
Champions: Gonzaga
Like I said, in some ways I just think it’s the Zags’ year. I'm picking them to defeat Illinois in the championship game. I know there are always concerns about their strength of schedule, but after a runner-up finish in 2017, I think Gonzaga is finally due for their first championship in program history.
That’s it for this week. Enjoy the games. Oh, and Ohio State lost in overtime. I’m at a loss for words. All aboard the Gonzaga train!
I’ll see everyone next week.
What I’m watching: Casablanca (1942). I put off watching this one for way too long. One of the most important movies ever made.
What I’m listening to: The Velvet Underground & Nico (1967) by The Velvet Underground. It’s a shame this band never had more commercial success while they were active. It’s incredible they were releasing music like this in the sixties. Way ahead of their time. Lou Reed is a genius.
Underdog of the Week: The Ohio Bobcats. I have this No. 13 seed topping Villanova on Saturday. It’s my biggest upset pick in my bracket.
Quote of the Week: “There's a bit of magic in everything, and some loss to even things out.” — Lou Reed
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.