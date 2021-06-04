Clinton graduate Max Holy is back playing baseball at his stomping grounds.
Holy, who plays for Iowa Central Community College, made his debut with the LumberKings Friday night, batting 1-for-3 with a triple and two walks.
I caught up with Max after the game to see how he feels to be back in Clinton.
BT: How does it feel to be playing in Clinton again?
MH: It feels good. No better place than home. I love it here. It’s nice being like two, three minutes from the ballpark — it’s awesome.
BT: What did the first game feel like?
MH: There’s some good competition out here, but it’s just a baseball game, so you’ve just got to relax and play ball. It’s fun.
BT: Tell me about that triple.
MH: It felt good. I rolled my ankle right before the first game, but it felt good to get back out there. I was just letting that rest, taking it easy.
BT: How’s your college career going?
MH: I was out at Iowa Central all year. It was good. Just lost the regional, just missed it in the ninth inning, late game. But it was fun — I love the atmosphere out there. It’s a great place to be.
BT: What’s been the best part of the college experience so far?
MH: My teammates. We live together, practice together, eat together — it’s awesome.
BT: What’s your goal for this LumberKings’ season?
MH: Just getting better every day. Coming out early, two or three hours before the game and getting ground balls, hitting all day, every day. Just taking the next step.
BT: What’s been the Clinton community’s reaction to you joining the LKings?
MH: I had a bunch of people asking my mom — she works at the salon — when the games were, so it’s awesome to get that back.
BT: Does she still cut your hair?
MH: Yeah (laughs), every once in a while. I’ve got to grow it out a little bit, so every once in a while.
BT: What’s your go-to food at the ballpark?
MH: Oh, Garbage Pail for sure. I actually used to work here. I used to fry up the Garbage Pail. It’s got everything — they got the mini tacos, cheese curds, fried pickles, everything.
BT: All part of a nutritious meal, right?
MH: Exactly.
It was fun getting to know Max and I’m having a blast covering the LumberKings so far. Enjoy the paper today and have a great weekend.
I’ll see everyone next week.
What I’m watching: Commando (1985). There’s nothing quite like 80s action flicks, and this amazing B-movie is one of the best. Part of the holy trinity of Die Hard and Rambo.
What I’m listening to: Do It Yourself by The Seahorses (1997). This was former Stone Roses’ guitar player John Squire’s rebound from the breakup of the Roses, one of my favorite bands. Love is the Law is the standout track.
What I’m reading: acclaimedmusic.net. Not necessarily a book or article, but go check this out. Some guy used a complex algorithm to rank the top 3,000 albums and top 10,000 songs ever. Really fun website.
Quote of the week: “I believe there’s an inner power that makes winners or losers. And the winners are the ones who really listen to the truth of their hearts.” — Sylvester Stallone
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.