It’s one of the most important weeks of the year.
It’s the week of Halloween -- the ultimate holiday, on which we get an excuse to eat candy, watch scary movies and decorate our houses like it’s Haddonfield 1978.
But this Halloween is a little more important. Our area has several local runners participating in the state cross country meets: Clinton’s Camryn Sattler will run on Friday while Camanche’s Dylan Darsidan and Andrew Butt, Prince of Peace’s Marcus Blount and the Irish girls team will all run Saturday.
Not only that, but this Friday, the Camanche and Easton Valley football teams will both be vying for Round 3 playoff wins.
It’s an exciting time to be a Clinton-area sports fan.
I will be making the trek out to Fort Dodge on Saturday. What better way to celebrate Halloween than among the top runners in the state? Anything can happen at the state meet and I’m sure there will be some surprises from the local runners.
I will also be covering the Camanche playoff game against Tipton on Friday. The Indians previously defeated Tipton 35-12 in Week 3. The Indians have only improved since that game and will be interesting to see how the rematch plays out. Once all of my writing and work is done Saturday, though, it’s Halloween time.
Halloween has always meant a lot to my siblings and I. There was such an allure with horror movies when we were younger -- the fact that most of them were rated ‘R’ just increased the appeal for us and I fondly remember sneaking the VHS copy of John Carpenter’s “Halloween” (1978) out of our parents’ movie collection and watching it on repeat.
We watched a lot of movies we probably weren’t supposed to, but we turned out mostly normal -- I think.
We always loved trick-or-treating, too. The whole spectacle of it was so exciting -- dressing up, meeting up with friends and gallivanting all over town and loading up on candy all before a Halloween party at so-and-so’s house.
Those were the golden days.
In Wes Craven’s “Scream” (1996), the character Randy lists off his famous rules to survive a horror movie. In the spirit of that movie, here are my top rules of Halloween:
No. 1 -- Always give out full-size candy bars. I know, the wall of fun-size candy bars at the grocery store looks enticing, but if you want to be remembered on Halloween, you have to be the house that gives out the full-sized candy bars. End of story.
No. 2 -- Take the candy, but leave the bowl. Some parents have gone to great lengths to take the word ‘trick’ out of trick-or-treat for some time now. I’m sorry, but if you leave a bowl full of candy on your doorstep instead of passing out candy, it’s first come first serve. It’s TRICK, or treat, thank you very much. May the best ghoul win.
No. 3 -- Watch horror movies while you’re young (with parental permission, of course). That’s when they’re the scariest. When you turn into an adult, the things that scare you are Monday mornings, taxes and check engine lights.
That’s it for this week. Below, I’ll be doing the wrap-up a little more festively. Happy Halloween!
Favorite horror movie: John Carpenter’s “Halloween” (1978). Halloween captures the spirit of the holiday season better than any other film before or after it: the soundtrack, characters and vibe are all spot on.
Favorite Halloween candy: Twix. It’s the ultimate chocolate bar.
Worst Halloween candy: Snickers. Yeah, that’s right. They taste bland and are by far the worst candy bar. I’d rather have candy corn.
Favorite horror book: “It” by Stephen King. It’s long and the ending is weird, but it's totally worth the read. It's way better than the movies, by far.
Halloween quote of the week: "There are three things I've learned never to discuss with people: religion, politics, and the Great Pumpkin." -- Linus, “It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown” (1966).
