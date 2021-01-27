This winter sports season, area schools have been live-streaming sporting events to offer fans an alternate viewing experience due to COVID-19.
In this week’s column, I talked to Clinton athletic director Andy Eberhart about how live streaming sporting events has gone at Clinton High School.
Enjoy the Q&A, and I’ll see everyone next week.
BT: How has live-streaming events gone so far this winter sports season?
AE: I think it’s been going pretty well. I think at the start, we were trying to catch up with some of the other schools that had equipment already in place. We did some searching and found something that would work for us and got it going for basketball. The viewership is pretty good — I was amazed the first night, against North Scott, I think we had over 1,100 people check in.
BT: Have the viewership numbers been pretty steady game-to-game?
AE: They started out strong. I think they’ve gone down a little bit. Against Pleasant Valley, we were at 500, so it depends on who you play and how much fanbase they have, but it’s been interesting. The system that we bought shows you where people are looking from state-by-state. We reach quite a few states, so it’s kind of neat.
BT: What are some of the farther-away states you’ve reached?
AE: Arizona, we actually had somebody up in Canada, Washington state, New York, Florida — so maybe that’s grandma and grandpa down in those areas. All over the midwest. The biggest state is obviously Iowa, but Texas, Nebraska — we’re all over the place.
BT: What was the learning curve with getting the live-stream equipment setup?
AE: The first part was figuring out how to go from camera to an encoder, to the internet, making a YouTube channel — learning how all of that works took us a little bit of time, trial-and-error, but once we got it figured out and figured out who could actually run the camera on a nightly basis, it was fairly smooth. The nice thing about what we’re using is, for basketball we can manually enter the score and the student who does the camera can keep up with it. I think she’s got it down pretty good now.
BT: What’s been the biggest benefit of having a live-stream?
AE: What I’ve heard the most is it’s nice for grandma and grandpa to be able to watch the game and not have to come to the gym. I’ve heard that a few times. It stays online so if you can’t make it live, you can see a recording of it. I would guess our athletes are watching themselves right away when they get home. Ours is free and we’ve actually got a couple donations back to the school for doing it — there’s a little option and they can donate money, so I thought that was cool. I think it’s been beneficial for those who just can’t get out or don’t want to go out.
BT: Is doing the live-stream cost intensive?
AE: Not really. The cameras, we typically use for videotaping our football games, so we had the cameras. The biggest part was buying an encoder to turn it into something they can shoot out on the internet, so that piece and the subscription to the online streaming part. It's not too costly.
BT: Do you see live streaming sticking around after the pandemic?
AE: I don’t know. To be honest, I’d love to see people coming back physically and getting back into the gym. Maybe it’d be something for big events or varsity-only type of events. We’re trying to do all levels as much as we can, so I don’t know if we’ll continue on, but it is nice to have. We had a couple music concerts that we’ve done as well, so I think if there’s a need for it, it’s something we can always have.
BT: What's been the impact of having reduced crowds at sporting events?
AE: The atmosphere is not what it used to be. As a former coach, I miss having all the kids here, the cheers, the chants, just those extra motivational things that our athletes are missing out on. I hope we can get back to that soon. I miss the little kids watching the older kids play. I hope it doesn’t hurt us down the road as far as kids not having interest in our sports and getting that motivation to become a high school athlete. I’d love to see the middle school kids here, the elementary school kids, just to see and get that experience.
What I’m watching: Mystic Pizza (1988). Not typically what I watch, but I really enjoyed this one. Great coming-of-age story and now I want to buy a house in Connecticut.
What I’m listening to: Field Recordings from the Zone by Lawrence English (2020). I’m recommending a weird one this week. Wait for a snowy day, grab a warm drink and your best headphones, then put this one on. Trust me.
Underdog of the Week: Illinois basketball. The Illini play Iowa this Friday, and I think an upset is on the horizon.
Quote of the Week: “If you love someone, you say it, right then, out loud. Otherwise, the moment just passes you by.” — Julia Roberts
