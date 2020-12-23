I love Christmas.
Even if you don’t celebrate it, the whole vibe has a magical quality to it — the green-white-red color scheme to everything, the incessant playing of Christmas music that seems to be lurking around every corner, White Elephant gift exchanges, egg nog and of course, presents.
I could go on and on, but the simple fact, is while I am an ardent supporter of Halloween as the best holiday ever, Christmas has something no holiday can replicate. December is a great month to be alive, until everything goes downhill in January and February. I am jealous of all you snowbirds out there who spend those months in Florida (please take me with you).
By now you’ve noticed this column is running on a Thursday rather than the usual Tuesday, it’s because I wanted to give you and your family debate material the day before Christmas — it’s time to rank the Top Five Christmas Movies of All Time.
With the success of my Thanksgiving Food Power Rankings (shoutout to mac ’n cheese), it seemed only fair that Christmas got the ranking treatment as well. Without further ado:
5. Bad Santa (2003)
Bad Santa is the sleeper pick here. It’s extremely vulgar, but that’s exactly why I love it. They actually managed to make a rated ‘R’ Christmas comedy that works. Everyone always talks about how great Billy Bob Thornton was in Sling Blade, and yeah, he was great in that, but where is the love for his performance of, ‘Willy’? I don’t think anyone before or since has captured the vibe of a mall Santa as Thornton’s maudlin performance did.
4. Elf (2003)
Shoutout to all the high school teachers that have this DVD at the ready as soon as Dec. 1 hits. I think Will Ferrell’s character was the No. 1 influence on my diet in high school. Absolute legendary eater of calories. Elf captures it all: a family redemption story, the outcast trying to fit in, the guy-gets-the girl trope and most importantly, an epic snowball fight. James Caan, Zooey Deschanel and a clutch cameo from Peter Dinklage brings Elf into the top four.
3. A Christmas Story (1983)
I almost forgot about this one because I have seen it so many times, it’s just become a part of the American collective soul. I don’t want to say you’re not American if you haven’t seen A Christmas Story, but you’re simply not American if you haven’t seen A Christmas Story. It is the ultimate childhood Christmas tale. Infinitely relatable to everyone who has gone though the pre-teen experience. So many iconic moments: the leg lamp, Scut Farkus and Grover Dill, the duck dinner on Christmas, the Red Rider BB gun. Everything goes so wrong for Ralphie, but it all feels so right. Adult Ralphie narrates throughout the movie, and I think we can all agree retelling our own past Christmases is one of the best parts of the holiday. I can’t wait to re-watch this one Dec. 25.
2. Home Alone/Home Alone 2 (1990/1992)
I owe my childhood to two people: Calvin from Calvin & Hobbes and Macaulay Culkin. I wanted to be them. I actually got in trouble in elementary school for re-creating Calvin’s drawing of a tank rolling up on his school. As a 90s baby, the first two Home Alones were hammered into my brain. Every single one of my family’s Christmases begin with Joe Pesci walking into the McCallister’s crazy home, warning about potential burglars during the holiday season. Culkin inspired me to set my own booby traps one Christmas, just in case Pesci was lurking about (if it was the Pesci from “Goodfellas,” we’d really have a problem on our hands). Home Alone is perfect from start to finish. Not only does it successfully capture the holiday spirit in a unique and original way, but it lets kids of all ages live out the fantasy of having the house to themselves vicariously through Culkin. Oh, and of course, no Christmas is complete without a lovely cheese pizza, just for me. Now leave it one the doorstep and get the hell outta here.
1. Die Hard (1988)
Yeah. That’s right. It’s a Christmas movie. Take this column as legal proof that on this day, Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020, Die Hard is henceforth reaffirmed a Christmas movie by some writer in Iowa. Die Hard is the perfect action movie. It’s the perfect hero, John McClane, versus the perfect villain, Hans Gruber. Many have imitated, but none of captured the glory that a disgruntled cop and band of German bank robbers captured at a Christmas Party at Nakatomi Plaza in 1988. From Wikipedia: “It redefined the action film genre. Before its release, action films often starred muscle-bound men like Schwarzenegger and Stallone, who portrayed invincible, infallible, catchphrase-spouting heroes in unrealistic settings. Willis’ portrayal of John McClane ran completely counter to that archetype.” All of the above movies feature the same type of character: the outsider, the guy down on his luck, etc. Kevin from Home Alone was the pariah of his family. Ralphie was the awkward kid who always felt out of place. Buddy the Elf was a man trying to fit in as an elf. And Bad Santa was, well, a really Bad Santa. John McClane embodies the same spirit of all those characters, and all of Die Hard’s good guys come together to form one big, messed up family who, rather than finding the perfect Christmas tree, cooking the perfect Christmas dinner or finding the ultimate Christmas present, instead defeat a bunch of German bank robbers. It’s like my mom always said, nothing says Christmas like a middle-aged guy shooting up a bunch of bad guys. So, now that you’ve read this, go ahead and deck the halls, jingle the bells, count all of the reindeer by name, make the Yueltide gay, walk in a winter wonderland, go on a sleigh ride, or whatever it is you do on Christmas. But I will tell you one thing: your Christmas is not complete until Hans Gruber falls to his death from the Nakatomi plaza.
Honorable mentions: A Christmas Vacation (1989). This was just outside the top five. Sorry Clark, the list was full. Jingle All the Way (1996). Another classic, and one of Arnold Schwarzenegger’s most memorable roles. A Charlie Brown Christmas (1965). No holiday is complete without the Peanuts.
Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays. I’ll see everyone next week.
What I’m watching: All of the above movies.
What I’m listening to: Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas (2020) by Mac DeMarco. Michael Buble and all the rest of ‘em have nothing on my main man Mac. Check it out on YouTube.
Underdog of the Week: The weird guy in every family who tries to convince everyone Die Hard is a Christmas movie. Go forth, brave soldier. You’re doing the Lord’s work.
Quote of the week: “Yippie-Ki-Yay.” — John McClane
