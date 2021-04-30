Listen — I don’t care what they say.
June 20 might be the technical start of summer, but for me, as soon as May 1 hits, I’m loading up the beach towels and cooler in my car, and putting The Beach Boys on a continuous loop on the stereo.
It certainly felt like summer watching Morrison play Erie-Prophetstown Friday at NelsonCorp Field, home of the LumberKings.
It was my first time in the stadium, and I have to say, I’m so glad we’re going to have LumberKings baseball this summer. I don’t care what league it’s in — baseball is baseball.
It was a cool vibe in Clinton Friday night. On my way to the ballpark, I saw a few food trucks near the boardwalk — I’m typing this inside the stadium right now, but I will definitely be investigating this further as soon as the game’s over — and there were quite a few people out and about enjoying the sunshine. It’s supposed to be 80 degrees this weekend, too.
The whole evening really got me excited for things to come in an otherwise terrible year. From what I’ve seen, there seems to be a collective thought that things are on the upswing. Despite news of several COVID variants making the rounds, vaccines are now widely available and many places are lifting restrictions.
I got my first Pfizer vaccine shot on Tuesday. I’ll be honest with you — I was a little bit nervous about getting it until I did some research. People in my social circle worried whether or not it was safe, necessary or even worth it. Some people I know would rather just contract COVID.
To be honest, I’m kind of surprised I haven’t (knowingly) contracted the virus. I’m constantly around people for my job and made several calculated risks to visit family, but have never had an issue. For that reason, I considered not even getting vaccinated.
But I was sick of that constant voice in the back of my head every time I went out or covered a game, wondering if this would be the day I’d have my go-around with corona.
So, I informed myself. I read several articles about how the vaccines work — specifically the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines — and studied the history of the science behind how the mRNA technology works. After reading, my worries were put to bed. I get my second shot in a few weeks. Since getting the first shot, I’ve honestly felt relieved.
Maybe that little voice will finally shut up.
The way I see it, getting vaccinated is a step toward having a normal summer. I’m ready to hang out at the ballpark worry-free and see just what a summer in the greater-Davenport area has to offer.
If anyone reading this is on the fence about getting the vaccine or has concerns about getting it — which are completely valid — feel free to shoot me an email and I can send you some of the reading material that put my mind at ease.
Most of all, I want this summer to be baseball, hot dogs and trips out to the lake; not quarantines, lockdowns and restrictions.
It feels good to know that might be a possibility.
I’ll see everyone next week.
What I’m watching: Stones in Exile (2010). This documentary takes a look at the crazy circumstances surrounding The Rolling Stones’ classic, “Exile on Main St.” They are true rock stars.
What I’m listening to: “Toys in the Attic” by Aerosmith (1975). A great summer driving album.
Underdog of the Week: Next week’s weather. It’s supposed to be in the 80s this weekend, but drop back down in the 60s next week. I’m taking the over on that one.
Quote of the Week: “The things that come to those that wait may be the things left by those that got there first.” — Steven Tyler
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.