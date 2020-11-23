My stomach is ready for Thursday.
Okay, it’s ready pretty much 24/7, but you get the point.
Thanksgiving. It’s an excuse for us to do pretty much what we used to do every Saturday night in college, but it’s turkey and mashed potatoes instead of Taco Bell and Ben & Jerry’s (Americone Dream is their best flavor; sorry, Cherry Garcia).
The holiday marked by eating egregious amounts of food and watching football is upon us, which means it’s time for the Beau Troutman Thanksgiving Food Power Rankings. This is a topic that can draw some heated opinions at the dinner table, but fear not, below you will find the 100 percent correct answers to what is the best food and what is the most reprehensible at the Thanksgiving table. Here we go:
1. Turkey and gravy. It’s the main attraction. While I personally prefer some of its sidekicks at the table a little more, there’s no denying the prowess of the almighty turkey. It’s the rock. It’s running the ball on first down. It’s the quarterback who takes the check-down route instead of throwing into double coverage. Turkey is simple, reliable and has a perfect passer rating. Pro tip: Shred leftover turkey up and put it between toasted, buttered sourdough bread topped with melted cheese, pesto, garlic aioli and your favorite seasoning. Dip in gravy. Makes for an amazing post-Thanksgiving lunch.
2. Cornbread/dinner rolls. You’ve got to have good bread at the table. For me, there’s only two options: homemade cornbread or King’s Hawaiian dinner rolls. Or both, of course. Okay, definitely both. You need something to soak up that delicious gravy and combination of fluids from all of the items on your plate. Lather liberally with butter, honey and cinnamon. If you really want to confuse the opposing defense, make little sandwiches with turkey and random items on your plate.
3. Mashed potatoes. An easy top-three selection. But don’t be a hack and use instant-mash potatoes or some other cheap substitute. I’m willing to make an exception for Bob Evans’ mashed potatoes, but even then, you’re walking on thin ice. Mix it up by doing loaded-baked potato mashed potatoes. Look it up. You’ll thank me.
4. Green-bean casserole. GBC is like the sneaky slot receiver who can get behind the safeties and burn the defense, or go the whole game without a single catch. It’s either done really well or tastes terrible. A good GBC steals the show. A bad one keeps your friends from inviting you to Friendsgiving next year. Don’t mess this one up.
5. Stuffing. Stuffing is lower on the depth chart just because it varies wildly from table to table. It’s the offensive line. It either bowls over and dominates its opponents, or is just plain boring to watch. Do me a favor and do not lodge the stuffing into the turkey cavity. Just please don’t do that. Thanks.
6. Cranberry sauce. A Thanksgiving mainstay, make sure you get the one that’s shaped like the can and doesn’t have the berries in it — the latter just ruins perfectly good cranberry sauce. The more processed, the better when it comes to this side dish.
7. Corn casserole. Corn casserole is a lot like GBC in that it can be easily, easily ruined. It’s the cool, mustache-sporting backup quarterback that’s more worried about the post-game celebration (if you catch my drift) than the game plan. That can work, or it can fail miserably. Top with shredded cheese for an easy upgrade.
8. Pumpkin pie. I hate pumpkin pie. It’s toxic sludge that isn’t bad because of taste, but because it is such an utter letdown. After a feast of the above items, finishing off with the dessert equivalent of Spam is an American crime. They shouldn’t be pardoning a turkey every year, but they should be pardoning the people who unashamedly dole out store-bought pumpkin pie for dessert. I’d actually be okay if they just kept those people locked up. They probably mailed in the turkey and gravy, too. Either go big or home with the greatest pumpkin pie ever, or be a pro and serve something that doesn’t taste like it sat in the back of a cupboard for a few months. Like, for instance, Cherry Fluff. Google it.
Honorable mention: Tip of the cap to macaroni and cheese, my personal favorite thanksgiving wildcard. Either go crazy with Velveeta or you can’t go wrong with simple Kraft boxes, either. Just make sure you make like 10 boxes.
That’s it for this week. Have a safe Thanksgiving. Please be safe and healthy. Did I miss anything in my list? Drop me a line.
For this week’s wrap-up, I’ll be instead leaving my recipe for Beau’s Ultimate Brussel Sprouts below.
I’ll see everyone next week.
Beau’s Ultimate Brussels Sprouts
Ingredients: one large bag brussels sprouts, one stick Kerrygold grass-fed butter, one bag locally-bought and chopped bacon, one diced red onion, five cloves fresh-minced garlic, fresh-ground black pepper, oregano, fresh-grated parmesan cheese, cajun seasoning.
Preparation: Cook the bacon first, chop it up and keep warm in the oven, set to low. Cut brussels sprouts in halves and chop the tips off. Melt butter in pan and then add in the brussels sprouts and diced onion. Make sure the cut-open sides of the brussels sprouts are face-down in the pan. Cook until you start to see some brown on the face-down parts. Then, add the garlic, pepper, oregano, parmesan and cajun (or your own go-to seasoning). Once the face-down sides of the brussels sprouts are nice and caramelized, flip over and add the bacon. Cook for 30 more seconds and then serve.
Cook/preparation time: about 30-45 minutes if everything’s done with fresh ingredients.
Deliciousness: I have like 10 missed calls from Gordon Ramsay about these, but I’m always too busy to keep helping him out with his cooking. Sorry, Gordon.
