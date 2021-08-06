At every Clinton LumberKings game I’ve been to as of late, one phrase seems to be floating in the air at all times:
“The Kings are hot.”
There’s no doubt about that.
It’s been so much fun to cover this team all year. It’s been a wild ride, too. At first, I was covering the team’s conflicts with the City of Clinton. Then, I was writing about how they needed a new league to join.
Now, I’m writing about how in their first year in the prospect League, they’re playing in a conference championship game.
I just love the atmosphere at NelsonCorp Field. The stands seem to always be packed and the crowd is always into it. I’ve seen this team rebound from a 10-game losing streak, hit walk-off RBIs and next up, I hope I get to see them compete for a championship.
The players seem to be enjoying the experience as well.
“The way that the Kings are run is very professional and it’s not really like any other summer ball league,” LumberKings pitcher Graysen Drezek said. “I think that they (the league) treat the teams that we play and the LumberKings very well. They treat it like a Minor League program and that’s been the best part about it.
“I always look forward to coming out to Clinton and knowing that I’m going to get the crowd that Clinton has is amazing. (General manager Ted Tornow) does an amazing job directing the team. I’ve known (Jack) Dahm for a while because I played with his son through travel ball.
“Playing for Dahm -- he’s one of the most respected coaches, he knows what he’s doing. So to play for the Kings has been absolutely amazing this summer.”
Clinton manager Jack Dahm echoed that sentiment.
“They’re just such a close-knit group and we’re missing a lot of our guys, and we’re going to be losing some more, but our guys just keep playing the game the right way and keep finding a way to win the ball games, so it’s a lot of fun," Dahm said. "It’s amazing what happens when kids believe in each other.”
I’m excited to see what the Kings can do against Cape Girardeau. If the team’s recent success is any indication, I think Clinton is in for even more excitement.
I’ll see everyone next week.
What I’m watching: “Myth & Mogul: John DeLorean” (2021). This Netflix doc takes a look at the creator of my dream car, the DeLorean DMC-12. Super interesting.
What I’m listening to: The Clockworks. This British band only has a few singles released, but they’re set for a U.S. tour with the Pixies and I love their work so far. Check out the song, “Enough is Never Enough.”
What I’m reading: “Creation Stories” by Alan McGee. This autobiographical book takes a look at McGee’s infamous Creation Records, a powerhouse for British music in the 1990s.
Quote of the week: “I just don’t know any other way. I don’t know any different, I only know one route and that’s to go forward.” -- Alan McGee
