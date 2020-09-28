It’s the most wonderful time of the year.
I’ve been singing the Andy Williams Christmas tune since Sunday.
But I’m not celebrating Christmas, folks.
I’m celebrating the greatest season of them all: autumn.
I know Sept. 22 was the technical start date, but Sunday was what I feel was the first fall-like day.
Listen, I get it: winter has Christmas, summer has the warmest weather and we’re not going to discuss spring because personally, I am a spring denier: I believe it should be more aptly called, “Winter Hangover” because that’s what it is. There can’t be a season where there’s one 70-degree day and 89 days of 40-and-rainy.
So with spring out of the way, let’s discuss the other two. Summer is definitely the runner-up, no questions there. Great weather, boat rides out on the river, cookouts — too easy.
And then there’s winter. Winter is terrible. Case closed.
Autumn is the ultimate season. It begins warm, and as the foliage changes colors, it gets a little bit colder, but not too much — just enough for sweatshirt weather, angsty music, pumpkin spice and scary movies — not to mention two great excuses to eat like there’s no tomorrow (Halloween, Thanksgiving).
I’m probably about 25 percent basic-white girl just based on my love of this season alone. I’ll have to ask my doctor about that one, there’s got to be a pie chart of that somewhere in my file.
In addition to all of that, we get football. As an objective sports writer, I love all sports, but football will always be No. 1. To all of you still in high school: enjoy it. I hold the memories of going to Friday night football games, then waking up early the next day to enjoy the brisk autumn air before a full weekend of college and pro football, close to my heart. One day you’ll be an adult with responsibilities, so live it up while you can.
And don’t forget about the MLB playoffs, which begin this week, by the way.
But my favorite part of fall is Halloween, and I want to give the residents of Clinton and other nearby towns a shout out — the community is showing out this year. I’ve seen several houses decked out as if they were on a Trading Spaces episode hosted by Jason Voorhees. I love it. Keep it going.
It will be interesting to see how this fall pans out. In prep sports, we have two ranked football teams, a lot of talented volleyball players, girls swimmers and several cross country runners and golfers who will vie for state appearances soon.
Lastly, I hope Halloween can safely happen this year despite COVID-19. We need any positive news we can get at this point. Time will tell.
That’s it. I’ll see everyone next Tuesday.
What movie I’m watching: Scream. Craven’s self-aware, 1996 classic revitalized the genre. I’d also recommend the MTV series based on the film, as well as the podcast episode of, “The Rewatchables” that discusses the original film.
What I’m listening to: “(What’s the Story) Morning Glory?” by Oasis. My favorite band’s best album turns 25-years old on Oct. 2. Great album that fits fall very well.
The underdog of the weeks is: The Chicago White Sox and the St. Louis Cardinals. Both are underdogs in their respective Wild Card games. I have confidence in both to get the job done.
Quote of the week: “A lot of life is dealing with your curse, dealing with the cards you were given that aren’t so nice. Does it make you into a monster, or can you temper it in some way, or accept it and go in some other direction?” — Wes Craven
