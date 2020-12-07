This week, I did my first story on the Clinton LumberKings.
The team’s future is suddenly very murky. They are expected to be cut from the Major League Baseball affiliated teams list and with the current contract dispute with the city, the future of even staying in Clinton is up in the air.
I’ve never been to a LumberKings game and I just moved here, so I’m not going to try and pretend I have a connection with the team. I don’t. But to some extent, I do understand what the LumberKings and their fans are going through.
I’ve been an Oakland Raiders fan my entire life. While they have a rich history, they’ve been terrible for as long as I’ve been a fan, but my commitment to the silver and black has never waned.
The summer before my senior year of high school, my family and I went on a vacation to California and I got to see a Monday-night preseason game between the Raiders and the Dallas Cowboys at their old home, O.Co Coliseum.
Anyone who is familiar with football knows Raider fans are expected to uphold a certain reputation of being the baddest fans in football. My father and I sat right in the “Black Hole,” which is where the craziest fans congregate to form quite an unruly bunch.
It was a blast. The fans around us acted like it was the Super Bowl instead of the first preseason game of the year. Jon Gruden — while he was still a TV announcer — came over and hyped us up before the game. A fight broke out between Raiders and Cowboys fans.
It was perfect.
Now, the Raiders call Las Vegas home. While I’m still a fan, it’s just not the same. The Raiders, for years, had disputes with the city of Oakland on coming to terms for a new stadium, until the Raiders were finally forced to find a new home. I can’t help but think what all those crazy fans I sat next to went through when the Raiders left. Oakland is a blue-collar, rough-and-tough city with a rich history. Las Vegas is a tourist destination.
The Raiders now play in the state-of-the-art Allegiant Stadium, but it’ll never have the same charm as their outdated, half-baseball field in Oakland. It’ll never have the same character, either.
So that’s why I hope the LumberKings can get things sorted out. You can only ever call one place home, and from what I’ve seen so far, Clinton is the LumberKings’ home.
It needs to stay that way.
What I’m watching: Shaun of the Dead (2004). I can’t believe I am just seeing this now. One of my favorite comedies of all time.
What I’m listening to: Future Nostalgia by Dua Lipa (2020). I saw her NPR Tiny Desk concert on YouTube and now I’m hooked.
Underdog of the Week: The Chicago Bears. I think this week is a must-win for Matt Nagy.
Quote of the week: “Self-praise is for losers. Be a winner. Stand for something. Always have class, and be humble.” — John Madden
