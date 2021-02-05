It’s hard to believe, but Illinois high school sports are actually coming back.
I’m sure all of those high school kids — especially the ones near us, who watched Iowa sports go on mostly as normal — are ready for some competition.
Even though basketball won’t have a state series, at least they get to do something. This week, I spoke to the athletic directors at Fulton and Morrison. Stay tuned for a story on that — it will be very interesting to see how all of this plays out.
I was just on the phone with a friend who lives in Mississippi, and it’s interesting to see the differences in how each state handles COVID. In Mississippi, it sounds like things are a lot looser down there. Just across the bridge in Illinois, it’s a lot more strict than Iowa. My family resides in Michigan, and they only recently opened restaurants back up, though only at 25 percent capacity to start out.
I’m sure a lot of people have a lot to say about how Illinois has handled high school sports through the pandemic. Every day on Twitter, I see hashtags like #LetThemPlay, and now they finally are. While I agree with the “better safe than sorry” type of arguments, there is a lot of evidence that high school sports can happen safely. The National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS) recently came out and said high school sports are largely not to blame for COVID transmission.
“The majority of sports-related spread of COVID-19 appears to occur from social contact, not during sports participation,” the NFHS said on Tuesday.
I’m really looking forward to covering Fulton and Morrison sports. Some of the most fun I’ve had since moving here was covering the Illinois boys golf postseason last fall. I’m crossing my fingers for you, Illinois — let’s hope everything can go somewhat normal.
If these times have taught me anything, it’s that I like normal. Quite a lot, actually.
That’s it for now. I’ll see everyone next week.
What I’m watching: Mindhunter (2017-present). Go watch this show on Netflix, but do it during the daytime. You won’t be able to sleep otherwise.
What I’m listening to: Closer by Joy Division (1980). This band’s entire catalogue is perfect. Their singles are amazing. “Isolation” is by far my favorite song of theirs.
Underdog of the week: Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Three words: Never. Doubt. Brady.
Quote of the week: “Reality is only a term, based on values and well-worn principles, whereas the dream goes on forever.” — Ian Curtis
