My dad visited me this weekend from Michigan.
We had a great time. We went out to a few sports bars in Davenport, watched football and hung out. One thing we wanted to do, but couldn’t, was watch UFC 256 at a bar.
Due to new COVID regulations, there is no bar seating allowed and most, if not all establishments, are closing no later than 10 p.m.
For my generation, UFC has been the top fighting sport. Boxing seems to have fallen off a cliff, and apparently YouTube stars are able to suit up in the ring, so UFC has been the go-to. I’m only a casual fan, but the best part of it has always been the atmosphere at a packed bar and listening to the crowd’s reactions whenever there’s a knockout or bone-rattling punch.
Due to COVID, this type of thing just hasn’t been possible. We could have easily went home and bought the pay-per view, but we realized it was really more about the atmosphere than the fights themselves. I couldn’t even tell you who won Saturday. It just doesn’t matter as much.
The main reason my dad originally came up was so we could watch the greatest rivalry in all of sports: Ohio State versus Michigan.
Which, of course, was canceled.
As an Ohio State fan, I don’t care if all of OSU’s games had been canceled this year — except the Michigan game. That is, bar none, the single most important sporting event for me and my family every single year. Not the Super Bowl, not the Big 10 Championship, not even the College Football Playoffs. Nothing compares to “The Game.”
I’m sure you Iowa and Iowa State fans know what I mean.
Growing up in Michigan as virtually the only OSU fan at my school, I constantly had to defend my team. When I took a college visit with my class to U of M, I wore all OSU clothes. Even Buckeye socks. I was dedicated.
And now, once again, COVID has found a way to mess with my and everyone else’s year. On the local sports level, Clinton’s winter seasons have been extremely delayed and Northeast just suspended all basketball activity just last week.
My dad and I made due. We still had a great time. I’m sure that’s what everyone is doing right now — making due.
On the bright side, I read articles about the first medical workers receiving the COVID vaccine and it looks like some positive news is in order for 2021.
We are almost there. Just hold on a little longer.
It won’t be long before you see me in a packed Buffalo Wild Wings, shoulder-to-shoulder with other sports fans, rooting for UFC fighters whose names we can’t even pronounce.
That day can’t come soon enough.
I’ll see everyone next week.
What I’m watching: The World’s End (2013). The movie is the final in a loose trilogy (The Three Flavours Cornetto Trilogy) starring Simon Pegg and Nick Frost, and all of which are directed by Edgar Wright. I’ve talked about the others in the trilogy already. Go watch them.
What I’m listening to: “Ambient 1/Music for Airports” (1978) by Brian Eno. This has been a stressful year, but as soon as you put this album on, it seems to drown out all of life’s problems.
Underdog of the Week: Iowa State football. Historically, this would be a huge win over Oklahoma in the Big 12 title game.
Quote of the Week: “Whoever you are, this is America. You can believe or do whatever you want.” — Dana White
