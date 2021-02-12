It’s time to make the joke every sportswriter makes this time of year.
Playoffs? Playoffs? I just hope we can win a game!
I can’t promise I won’t do that again.
The basketball and wrestling postseasons have arrived and this area has several teams that could make some noise in the coming weeks. The Prince of Peace girls basketball team already has a postseason win and by the time you’re reading this, more teams will be getting ready for their first foray into the playoffs.
With that said, it has been an especially busy time. There’s an endless amount of local sports to cover and not only that, but as you’ll read in this paper, there are some interesting athletes around here. After doing stories on crazy health conditions, international basketball players and Illinois teams finally being allowed to play, it’s made me take a step back and look at everything.
I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again — sports journalism is not a perfect career. It’s strange hours, I’m far away from family and I certainly don’t drive a Corvette, if you catch my drift. But, I have to say, you’d be hard pressed to find a more rewarding career. It’s the stories like the ones you’ll read in today’s paper that make the job super interesting and ultimately fulfilling. I get to meet a lot of cool people through this.
I recently won third place in Best Sports Columnist in the Iowa Newspaper Association’s Better Newspaper Contest for our paper’s division. It’s easy to write cool stories when you interview cool people all the time, so in a way, the award is a reflection of all of the interesting athletes, coaches and administrators in the Clinton area.
Anyways, enjoy the stories in today’s paper and stay tuned for postseason basketball, wrestling and bowling coverage — it’s bound to be interesting.
I’ll see everyone next week.
What I’m watching: New Girl (2011-18). Check this out on Netflix. Schmidt is the man.
What I’m listening to: The Best of Pantera (2017). Cowboys from Hell fills my veins with adrenaline every time. Great band.
Underdog of the Week: The Michigan State Spartans basketball team. I’m not sure what’s going on with Iowa right now, but they could be on upset alert tomorrow against Sparty.
Quote of the week: “The worst advice I ever received from my dad was to play by the book. My old man used to flip out whenever I would try to branch out and do something different. Although he didn’t do it on purpose, he really held me back in the beginning.” — Dimebag Darrell
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.