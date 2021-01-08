The end of 2020 came and went.
Time will tell how 2021 compares, but so far, it seems some of the 2020 craziness has already seeped into the new year, but hopefully that’s only temporary.
In local sports, things have been a little more normal. Area teams are competing mostly without COVID interference, which has been great. There’s a lot to look forward to the rest of the winter season, so let’s take a look at storylines to follow:
1. Camanche and Easton Valley boys basketball
Undefeated Easton Valley is ranked No. 5 in Class 1 A, while Camanche is just outside the top 10 in 2A and receiving votes. Both teams have been impressive so far this season. EV is led by senior Kaleb Cornilsen, who dominates the post night in and night out. Camanche has several players contributing so far, including Jordan Lawrence and Zayne Feller. Both of these teams have the talent to keep moving up in the rankings, so it will be interesting to see where they end up.
2. Mingo leading the way for Prince of Peace
Prince of Peace senior Dasean Mingo has been on a tear for the Irish, averaging 14.3 points per game and consistently leading his team in scoring. It will be interesting to see what he can do the rest of the way, especially around postseason time.
3. Strong start to wrestling season
This area has some impressive wrestlers.
Camanche, Central DeWitt, Clinton and Northeast all have wrestlers who have performed well this season. There have already been several tournaments, and local teams have had a lot of success. Keep an eye on upcoming wrestling coverage, as I believe we’ll have a lot to talk about once we get to the state tournament.
4. Central DeWitt girls hoops
The Class 4A No. 4-ranked Sabers notched impressive victories over No. 5 North Scott and Clinton this week. The undefeated Sabers seem to be firing on all cylinders, and it looks like the team will only improve with time.
That’s it for this week, I’ll see everyone next week.
What I’m watching: The Full Monty (1997). This is by far one of the funniest movies I’ve seen in a while, and it even has a heartfelt message. Well, kind of. Definitely give it a watch sometime.
What I’m listening to: Heaven or Las Vegas (1990) by the Cocteau Twins. I don’t know what on earth they’re singing about on this record, but it doesn’t matter. Very unique album.
Underdog of the week: Chicago Bears. Go get it done this weekend!
Quote of the week: “At times of the severest depression, humor is what binds people together.” — Robert Carlyle
