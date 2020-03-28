It’s not a doubt that multiple coaches in our area got the very best out of their teams this season, but two stand out above the others.
Both Easton Valley head coach Dan Beck and Camanche head coach Josh Davis are the 2020 Coach of the Year finalists from boys basketball.
The Indians impressed in the regular season, rolling to River Valley Conference co-champs by the end while dealing with plenty of injuries.
By the end of the season they were playing some of their best basketball, and that showed in a postseason run that ended with a third place trophy in the Class 2A state tournament.
The Indians didn’t lose at home this season, suffering just four total losses (including the state loss). It was the sixth straight winning season under Coach Davis.
“He came in when we were really little and started a huge youth program,” 2020 senior Caleb Delzell said. “It’s definitely shown. He’s more than a coach, he’s a friend to us, a great guy, and he’ll talk us through anything.”
His players tout Davis and his ability to bring the team together as a family.
“He’s one of the best guys I’ve ever met and it’s unbelievable what he’s done for me and done for the community,” senior Cam Soenksen said. “He’s an insane guy – the most heartwarming. Anything I’ve ever needed he’s been there for and he’s always behind us.”
Dan Beck entered his 44th season at the helm of the River Hawks, and did so with plenty of flare. The talented Easton Valley roster dominated team after team this season, ending the year with a perfect regular season record and a Tri-Rivers Conference title.
Finishing the year with 699 career wins, his coaching prowess was clear.
“Most basketball players never have the opportunity to play for someone with a history like Coach Beck,” senior Hunter Holdgrafer said. “It has been an honor to be part of his legacy. He is just as compassionate about us as people as he is about us as players. Now that my basketball days are done, knowing that he cared about me well beyond the #33 is really cool.”
He also made it clear that his players are his No. 1 priority. His decision to keep leading scorer Kaleb Cornilsen on the bench in the district final was highly criticized, but Coach Beck stood by and kept him off his ailing leg. Later that week, Cornilsen learned that he had a crack in his fibula that could have been a much worse injury had he played.
Even things as simple as letting players tend to their family obligations sets him apart.
“When chores went wrong or something happened on the farm that my parents needed me, I would occasionally text him that I would be a few minutes late to practice,” Holdgrafer said. “The coach in him hated it, but the father figure in him respected the work ethic and understood how important it was to me.”
Beck and Davis join the Coach of the Year from the other sports in the running for the overall honor, announced at the first annual Clinton Herald Athletic Performers of the Year Awards (CHAPY) later this year.
