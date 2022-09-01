CAMANCHE – The Camanche Storm got swept in their first home game of the season as they hosted Beckman Catholic on Tuesday night.
“I thought we were in it the first two sets. I think we ran out of steam a little bit. I think the end was we got down and we couldn’t dig ourselves out of the hole.” Camanche head coach Jessica Belitz said.
In set one, Beckman set the tone early, going up 5-1. However, the Storm put together a stretch to make it a 7-8 game. The Storm called a timeout after the Trailblazers went on a 5-0 run to make it 13-7. Camanche head coach Jessica Belitz called her second timeout of the set as they found themselves down 17-11.
The Trailblazers found their stride and went on a big run to eventually win set one 25-15.
Set two started off back and forth as Beckman held an early 6-5 advantage. The Trailblazers once again began to find a rhythm and found holes in the Storm defense.
They took an 18-11 advantage and Belitz called a timeout. A 3-0 run by the Trailblazers forced another timeout from the Storm as they were down 21-11. Beckman came out of the timeout and battled to twin set two 25-14.
Set three was a tough one for the Storm as they lost their gas. The Trailblazers took a 7-2 advantage right off the start to burn a timeout from the Storm. The lead began to grow as Belitz called her final timeout down 14-3.
Beckman continued to dominate, going up 20-3 before winning set three 25-4 and completing the sweep over the Storm.
“It’s a process. We’re constantly trying to improve and get better. We saw some things tonight that we have to work on. We saw some things that we did well as well. We’re gonna build on those positives and fix our weaknesses to get ready for Prince of Peace next week.” Belitz said.
The Storm play again next Tuesday when they take on local rival Prince of Peace.
