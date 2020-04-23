CINCINNATI — Joe Burrow’s next challenge is daunting: return to his home state and resurrect the woebegone Bengals.
Cincinnati took the Heisman Trophy winner first overall in the NFL draft Thursday night, a move expected by everyone, including Burrow. The national title winner at LSU has spent weeks fielding questions about going to a franchise synonymous with futility.
Burrow developed his quarterback skills in southeastern Ohio, leading his prep team to the playoffs. A failed stint at Ohio State became a launching point to a national title and Heisman Trophy at LSU.
For the draft Thursday, he wore a white shirt with the outline of Ohio and the 740 area code for southeast Ohio. He also held a black Bengals cap, waiting for the pick to become official.
He moves to a team that went 2-14 last season under first-year coach Zac Taylor, losing a club-record 11 games in a row. Cincinnati has lost 21 of its last 24 games.
That’s what the Heisman winner is up against now.
Not that it’s all up to Burrow, of course. In Cincinnati, it’s about ownership. The Bengals have been through a dizzying list of coaches, coordinators and quarterbacks during one of the worst stretches in the league’s 100-year history.
They’ve had only seven winning seasons in the last 29 years, a stunningly bad result in a league built upon parity. They haven’t won a playoff game since the 1990 season, the fifth-longest streak of postseason futility.
The Bengals have had 18 different starting quarterbacks over that span, including Heisman Trophy winner Carson Palmer in 2003 who eventually demanded a trade rather than stay with the franchise.
Burrow’s career bloomed in Athens, Ohio, where his father, Jim, was an assistant coach at Ohio University, taking his high school team to the playoffs. He couldn’t win the starting job at Ohio State and transferred to LSU, where he had one of the best seasons by a quarterback in college history. Burrow threw a record 60 touchdown passes as the Tigers rolled to the national title.
Redskins select Ohio State’s Chase Young with No. 2 pick
WASHINGTON — The Redskins held onto the second overall pick Thursday night and selected Ohio State pass-rusher Chase Young.
Washington received calls from other teams interested in trading up but opted to take a Heisman Trophy finalist considered by many the top non-quarterback available in the NFL draft. Washington’s hope is Young can have the same effect as reigning defensive rookie of the year Nick Bosa made on the San Francisco 49ers after he followed QB as the No. 2 pick last year.
Young appears to have that potential. He led the nation with 16 1/2 sacks and had 46 tackles during his junior season. Vice president of player personnel Kyle Smith said “everything” stands out about Young.
New coach Ron Rivera believes a top-five pick needs to provide an immediate impact, and the Redskins went with the best player available rather than addressing a major need. They already have Ryan Kerrigan and 2019 first-rounder Montez Sweat as part of their pass rush and spent 2017 and 2018 first-round picks on defensive linemen Jonathan Allen and Daron Payne.
They traded their second-round pick this year to move up to get Sweat, leaving them without a selection until the third round at No. 66. A trade of longtime holdout left tackle Trent Williams could change that, and Washington has holes to fill at that position, cornerback and tight end and wide receiver.
Young doesn’t solve every problem for a team that went 3-13 in 2019, but he should provide a major boost to a defense that ranked 29th in the league last season. He could quickly become a fan favorite for an organization that hasn’t won a playoff game since 2005 because Young is a D.C.-area native.
The DeMatha Catholic High School product on Wednesday delivered meals to 300 nurses at Southern Maryland Hospital in Clinton, where he was born 21 years ago. He grew up in Upper Marlboro, 10 miles from his new home stadium.
Young also has a college connection to the two biggest pieces of the Redskins offense. He played with quarterback Dwayne Haskins and receiver Terry McLaurin at Ohio State in 2017 and 2018.
After the Cincinnati Bengals drafted Heisman winner Joe Burrow out of LSU first overall, the Redskins could have made it three Alabama players in first round over the past four years by taking Tua Tagovailoa. But owner Dan Snyder had a hand in selecting Haskins 15th last year, and Rivera will give the second-year pro a chance to keep the starting QB job in a competition against Kyle Allen.
Lions select Ohio State cornerback Jeff Okudah
The Detroit Lions selected Ohio State cornerback Jeff Okudah in the NFL draft Thursday night.
Detroit went into the opening round desperately needing to help a defense that ranked No. 31 in the league last season.
The Lions were expected to take Okudah or linebacker Isaiah Simmons if they didn’t trade out of the high slot to acquire multiple picks. Both Okudah and Simmons have the type of talent to improve the team’s most glaring weakness.
Okudah, though, seems to fit perfectly.
The 6-foot-1, 205-pound Okudah can blanket receivers in man-to-man coverage and make tackles to stop the run. He is the highest-drafted cornerback since Shawn Springs was selected from the same school by Seattle in the 1997 draft.
The Lions were last in the NFL against in the pass last season and then traded three-time Pro Bowl cornerback Darius Slay to Philadelphia last month for draft picks. Signing cornerback Desmond Trufant, who turns 30 in September, after Atlanta released him last month appears to be a solid move even if it is only a short-term solution.
Okudah should be able to take care of one side of the field for years to come.
General manager Bob Quinn and coach Matt Patricia need their first-round pick to pan out this year and it may help their job security if some other selections also contribute right away as rookies. Owner Martha Firestone Ford brought back Quinn for a fifth year and Patricia for his third year, but made clear contending for the playoffs was the expectation.
Quinn and Patricia are counting on quarterback Matthew Stafford being healthy. He missed the second half of last season with a back injury, leading to a nine-game losing streak. The 32-year-old Stafford has three years left on his $135 million deal.
The franchise certainly has more needs on defense, but there are also voids on offense. Quinn let guard Graham Glasgow go in free agency, raising concerns about Stafford having enough time to throw to receivers such as Kenny Golladay.
Detroit went into the draft with three picks on Friday, including the No. 35 overall pick. The Lions have nine selections overall, including a pair of picks in the third and fifth rounds from the Slay trade. They have five late picks to potentially trade up to land a player they covet.
