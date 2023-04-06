CLINTON - The Clinton River Kings were mercy-ruled by the Bettendorf Bulldogs, 10-0 on Thursday afternoon for their first loss of the season.
The undefeated Bulldogs continued their stellar play on Thursday as they gave a full effort against the River Kings.
For Clinton this was their first loss of the season as they struggled to get the ball on the offensive side of the field.
Bettendorf began the game quick, scoring within the first two minutes of the game to take an early lead. The River Kings held up strong for twelve minutes but the Bulldogs good looks began to pay off as they scored two goals in two minutes to jump the lead to 3-0.
After an illegal touching by the River Kings, the Bulldogs got another goal on a penalty kick to extend the lead to 4-0.
The passing was paying off in dividends for Bettendorf while the River Kings struggled to slow them down. The Bulldogs scored three more goals in the last five minutes of the half to take a 7-0 lead into the break.
Out of the break the Bulldogs once again started off strong, scoring a minute into the half to make it a 8-0 game. They followed that up with another goal a minute later before finishing the game off with 20 minutes left in the half to win by mercy rule.
The River Kings are now 3-1 on the season and will play Davenport Central at home on Monday night at 7 p.m.
