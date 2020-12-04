CAMANCHE – A slow start led to a second-half burst, and a defensive-minded Camanche boys team knocked out Cascade 41-24 in their second River Valley Conference victory of the week.
“We worked hard the entire game,” head coach Josh Davis said. “In the first half, we just couldn’t get anything to fall but our defense kept us in it. We played very good defense in that first half and then turned things up a little higher in the second half.”
The low-scoring contest was slow moving in the first half. Cascade notoriously runs a tight-zone defense and slow offense, and it was sending the Indians into a bit of a standstill as well.
Through the first three minutes of the game, Camanche had put in two free throws for the only points on the board.
It was just 5-4 in favor of Cascade at the buzzer of the first period. Camanche had been to the line 12 times, sinking just five and not hitting a single field goal.
“We need to make the shot,” Davis said. “And we had the ball in good areas. We just need to capitalize on it.”
The same trend continued in the second quarter and by the half, it was 17-13 Cougars.
“With a younger team that hasn’t meshed yet, we weren’t yelling at them at halftime,” Davis said. “It wasn’t an effort thing. We stayed calm and positive so they knew they weren’t doing anything wrong. We just weren’t making our shots.”
Coming out of the gates, the Indians pushed the game speed. Mike Delzell started things with a steal off of a tipped pass and turned that into a layup. Another steal sent the Indians into their half court offense, and a high pass to Zach Erwin in the lane tied the game.
“When we can get run outs on transition, that’s really when we get going,” Davis said. “We say defense determines if we win the game, offense by how much. Our defense was enough to carry us through today.”
Another steal, another transition bucket.
Camanche outscored Cascade 12-0 in the third.
With control of the game, the Indians had their way in the fourth quarter as well. About halfway through, Zach Erwin was fouled hard on a fast break, coming up with a seemingly broken left wrist. That sent him to the bench for the rest of the game and to the doctor immediately after.
Erwin was the leading scorer on the night with 14 points.
“I feel for Zach,” Davis said. “He made a great play and it was an unfortunate ending right there. We’ll see what the doctors say and hopefully get him back sooner rather than later.”
Davis got significant minutes from his bench, especially in the second half. Logan Shaw had three consecutive steals at one point in the fourth, also dishing out an impressive assist while heading full speed towards the baseline. Payton Draper and Kyle DeWeerdt made plays on defense as well, and Tucker Dickherber had a big momentum-breaking layup in the first half.
“Logan Shaw was a huge key tonight,” Davis said. “He gave big minutes. In a game like this, where they’re slowing it down, it can be hard to get people in the game with good flow. Those guys didn’t get as many minutes maybe, but when they came in they did a real nice job. They gave us some life.”
The Indians (2-0) move forward without Erwin for the time being. They play their first game on the road on Tuesday, traveling to North Cedar for another RVC game.
“We just need to play confident and have fun on the offensive end,” Davis said. “We got down a little bit and I thought guys got tight. They wanted the ball to go in instead of just playing naturally. We want to get in that mindset sooner.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.