INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — For Keegan Murray, confidence has been the key to Iowa's recent roll
"We've learned how when we're knocked back down, how to get back up," Murray said. "If we get down, we can get on a run in any point in the game. Our mentality is never give up whether we're up 20 or down 20."
Murray had 26 points and eight rebounds to lead No. 24 Iowa to an 84-74 victory over Rutgers in the Big Ten quarterfinals Friday.
Fifth-seeded Iowa, which has won seven of its last eight games, will meet ninth-seeded Indiana, a surprise winner over top-seeded Illinois, on Saturday in the semifinals.
Jordan Bohannon and Tony Perkins each scored 16 points for the Hawkeyes (24-9). Kris Murray added nine points and five rebounds.
Geo Baker led fourth-seeded Rutgers (18-13) with 23 points. Clifford Omoruyi had 17 points, and Ron Harper Jr. and Paul Mulchay each scored 13 points. The Hawkeyes led by 18 points midway through the second half.
Murray has 750 points, surpassing former teammate Luka Gaza's single-season Iowa record of 747 set last season.
"Last year I just tried to learn from Luka as much I could,'" Murray said. "When you have a National Player of the Year on the team, you want to resemble him in a way. For me to break his record is a big credit to him and how he carried himself. It's an honor, for sure."
The Scarlet Knights cut the lead to 71-63 but could get no closer.
With Rutgers down 79-66, its bench was called for a technical and Bohannon hit two free throws to help seal it.
Murray scored 18 of his points in the first half to help the Hawkeyes take a 41-32 advantage.
Rutgers had an early 15-5 lead, but Iowa responded by using a 15-1 run to take a 28-20 lead with 6:18 left in the first half.
"We got off to a good start, but couldn't finish the deal against a really good team," said Rutgers coach Steve Pikiell, who agreed to a four-year contract extension through 2029-30 season before the game. "Fran is a great coach. Keegan Murray was a problem for us from the opening tip. I thought we played like us for about 13 minutes in the second half and clawed back in it."
For the game, Iowa shot 49% to 45% for Rutgers. The Hawkeyes held 21-11 rebounding edge in the first half and 34-28 advantage for the game.
"It's a hard team to outrebound, so that says a lot about our guys," said McCaffery, whose team lost 48-46 at Rutgers Jan. 11.
Baker said Rutgers scored enough to win.
"We didn't play like Rutgers on defense," Baker said. "We didn't get enough stops."
Pikiell said his team fouled too much. The Hawkeyes made 25 of 27 free throws.
HOME SWEET HOME
Iowa sophomore guard Tony Perkins, who is from Lawrence North in Indianapolis, sank 6 of 9 shots en route to 16 points.
"A lot of people who have seen me through high school know what I can do and now I can bring it to the next level," Perkins said. "Playing in my home city and seeing everyone in the crowd really boosted my energy a lot."
BIG PICTURE
Rutgers: The Scarlet Knights hope their 12-8 record in the tough Big Ten will enough to earn an NCAA Tournament berth despite three straight nonconference losses to DePaul, Lafayette and UMass. Iowa coach Fran McCaffery said it should be a no-brainer that Rutgers in the tournament.
Iowa: The Hawkeyes have won seven of eight and are entering the NCAA Tournament with momentum. Iowa blew by Northwestern 112-76 Thursday to set a Big Ten Tournament record for points.
UP NEXT
Rutgers: Awaits Selection Sunday.
Iowa: Faces Indiana on Saturday in the semifinals.
Jackson-Davis leads Indiana past No. 16 Illinois 65-63
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Trayce Jackson-Davis had something to prove at the Big Ten Tournament.
He wanted to show the critics he could excel against the conference's top big men and that Indiana deserved an NCAA Tournament bid. So far, no complaints.
Jackson-Davis made the go-ahead free throws with 26.1 seconds left Friday, then added another foul shot with 1.7 seconds left to seal a 65-63 victory over No. 16 Illinois, sending the ninth-seeded Hoosiers to their first semifinal appearance since 2013 and likely their first NCAA Tournament since 2016.
"It's big for us, but like I told you yesterday, we didn't pack for two days or three days," said Jackson-Davis, who finished with 21 points, seven rebounds and three assists. "We packed to win the Big Ten. I'm glad we got this win today to solidify our (NCAA) spot but we want to play two more games."
Without him, Indiana (20-12) likely wouldn't have made it this far.
Jackson-Davis helped rally the Hoosiers from a 17-point, second-half deficit on Thursday against Michigan, then made a key jumper and all the right plays down the stretch against the top-seeded Fighting Illini, who hoped to win consecutive tourney crowns for the first time in school history.
Even missing the game's final free throw worked out as Jackson-Davis watched the clock run out with players scrambling for the rebound.
"I went back and watched the tape of him going against the big fella, Kofi Cockburn, and you're right, he didn't fare well," coach Mike Woodson said, referring to previous matchups. "Trayce got in foul trouble in our place early and just was never a factor. I challenged him again today. I said, 'You've got to go out and compete against this guy and make him respect you.'"
Jackson-Davis didn't disappoint.
Cockburn finished with 23 points and 10 rebounds for Illinois (22-9) and Coleman Hawkins had a career-high 18 points as the Illini had a three-game winning streak snapped.
Illinois had two chances to take the lead in the final 15 seconds. But Trent Frazier threw the ball away with 11.5 seconds left and Andre Curbelo missed a layup with 4 seconds remaining.
"I thought Coleman would be open in the corner for a 3," Frazier said. "But we had some confusion down there. I made a bad decision. I'm disappointed in myself. I've got to make a better decision."
The Hoosiers took full advantage in a drastically different game from the teams' meeting last month, a 74-57 Illinois victory.
This time, Indiana's defense kept the Illini under control for long stretches and when Illinois went more than four minutes without scoring in the second half, Indiana responded with nine straight points to take a 47-42 lead with 12:28 to play.
Illinois finally tied the score at 54 when Hawkins made one of two free throws with 5:27 left and took the lead when Hawkins made a 3 on the Illini's next possession.
It didn't last.
Jackson-Davis' second straight basket, a 15-footer, gave Indiana a 58-57 lead with 4:12 to go. Hawkins made two free throws to put the Illini back ahead, but all they could muster after that were four free throws from Cockburn.
