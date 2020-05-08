FILE - In this Oct. 5, 2019, file photo, Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa (94) plays against Michigan during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich. Buffalo’s first two draft selections _ Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa and Utah running back Zack Moss _ have an opportunity to contribute immediately in complementary roles. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)