Addison Binnie

Clinton senior Addison Binnie walks off their Senior Night game against Northeast in the bottom of the seventh inning on Wednesday, June 28, 2023.

 Eric Schweizer | Clinton Herald

The Mississippi Athletic Conference announced their All Conference teams on Monday morning with local athletes Addison Binnie of Clinton and Central DeWitt's Jacob Maher highlighting the 1st Team All Conference honors. 

For Clinton, Binnie hit .436 with an on base percentage of .550. He slugged .832 with eight home runs and 29 RBI. Maher hit .397 with 47 RBI. 

Central DeWitt had two 2nd Team All Conference nods with Kyle Bixby and Michael Cabrera. Tyson Dunne, Logan White and Kade Burzlaff rounded out the honorable mentions for the Sabers. 

Cabrera drove in 34 RBI while hitting .379 as the Sabers leadoff hitter. Bixby also drove in 34 runs, hitting .366 with an OBP of .475. 

Clinton had three honorable mentions with senior Lucas Weiner and juniors Kinnick Belitz and Hunter Lawrence. 

Here is the complete list:

1st Team All Conference

Lincoln Dalton, Freshman, Pleasant Valley, Pitcher

Kye Smith, Sophomore, North Scott, Pitcher

Tyler Welch, Senior, Assumption, Pitcher

Noah Young, Senior, North Scott, Catcher

Noelan Slyter, Junior, Davenport North, 1st Base

Addison Binnie, Senior, Clinton, 2nd Base

Luke Bohonek, Senior, Bettendorf, Shortstop

Bryce Pauly, Freshman, Davenport North, 3rd Base

Wrigley Matthys, Sophomore, Bettendorf, OF

Thomas Johnson, Senior, Davenport Central, OF

Caden McDermott, Senior, Pleasant Valley, OF

Jacob Maher, Junior, Central DeWitt, OF

Cal Parr, Senior, Pleasant Valley, Utility

Jeff Davis, Senior, Assumption, Utility

2nd Team All Conference

Maddux Chapman, Junior, Davenport North, Pitcher

Ethan Silva, Senior, Muscatine, Pitcher

Aiden Schmidt, Junior, Assumption, Pitcher

Xavier Lerma, Senior, Muscatine, Catcher

Ian Dittmer, Senior, North Scott, 1st Base

Wyatt Hillyer, Junior, Davenport Central, 2nd Base

Drew Sacia, Senior, North Scott, Shortstop

Kyle Bixby, Junior, Central DeWitt, 3rd Base

Jack Reilly, Senior, Bettendorf, OF

Carsen Williams, Senior, Pleasant Valley, OF

Brandon Bea, Freshman, Davenport North, OF

Michael Cabrera, Junior, Central DeWitt, OF

Maddux Sullivan, Junior, Davenport Central, Utility

Roderick Tanamor, Senior, Davenport North, Utility

Honorable Mentions

TJ Eikenberry, Bettendorf, Junior

Connor Chase, Bettendorf, Senior

Gabe Franzman, Bettendorf, Junior

Seth Soliz, Assumption, Senior

Cooper Sammon, Assumption, Junior

Alex Milton, Assumption, Senior

Tyson Dunne, C. DeWitt, Senior

Logan White, C. DeWitt, Senior

Kade Burzlaff, C. DeWitt, Sophomore

Kinnick Belitz, Clinton, Junior

Lucas Weiner, Clinton, Senior

Hunter Lawrence, Clinton, Junior

Ty Harmsen, Central, Junior

Charlie Wooldridge, Central, Junior

Declan Swanson, Central, Junior

Nate Cheesman, North, Junior

Cam Goff, North, Sophomore

Grant Wiese, North, Junior

Brady Hansen, West, Senior

Brent Haines, West, Senior

Ashton Hazelett, West, Junior

Cael Moss, Muscatine, Sophomore

Tom Norton, Muscatine, 8th Grade

Reed Mulligan, North Scott, Senior

Jackson McCallister, North Scott, Junior

Adam Link, North Scott, Senior

Ike Swanson, PV, Senior

Tate Lyon, PV, Junior

Zietlow, PV, Senior

