The Mississippi Athletic Conference announced their All Conference teams on Monday morning with local athletes Addison Binnie of Clinton and Central DeWitt's Jacob Maher highlighting the 1st Team All Conference honors.
For Clinton, Binnie hit .436 with an on base percentage of .550. He slugged .832 with eight home runs and 29 RBI. Maher hit .397 with 47 RBI.
Central DeWitt had two 2nd Team All Conference nods with Kyle Bixby and Michael Cabrera. Tyson Dunne, Logan White and Kade Burzlaff rounded out the honorable mentions for the Sabers.
Cabrera drove in 34 RBI while hitting .379 as the Sabers leadoff hitter. Bixby also drove in 34 runs, hitting .366 with an OBP of .475.
Clinton had three honorable mentions with senior Lucas Weiner and juniors Kinnick Belitz and Hunter Lawrence.
Here is the complete list:
1st Team All Conference
Lincoln Dalton, Freshman, Pleasant Valley, Pitcher
Kye Smith, Sophomore, North Scott, Pitcher
Tyler Welch, Senior, Assumption, Pitcher
Noah Young, Senior, North Scott, Catcher
Noelan Slyter, Junior, Davenport North, 1st Base
Addison Binnie, Senior, Clinton, 2nd Base
Luke Bohonek, Senior, Bettendorf, Shortstop
Bryce Pauly, Freshman, Davenport North, 3rd Base
Wrigley Matthys, Sophomore, Bettendorf, OF
Thomas Johnson, Senior, Davenport Central, OF
Caden McDermott, Senior, Pleasant Valley, OF
Jacob Maher, Junior, Central DeWitt, OF
Cal Parr, Senior, Pleasant Valley, Utility
Jeff Davis, Senior, Assumption, Utility
2nd Team All Conference
Maddux Chapman, Junior, Davenport North, Pitcher
Ethan Silva, Senior, Muscatine, Pitcher
Aiden Schmidt, Junior, Assumption, Pitcher
Xavier Lerma, Senior, Muscatine, Catcher
Ian Dittmer, Senior, North Scott, 1st Base
Wyatt Hillyer, Junior, Davenport Central, 2nd Base
Drew Sacia, Senior, North Scott, Shortstop
Kyle Bixby, Junior, Central DeWitt, 3rd Base
Jack Reilly, Senior, Bettendorf, OF
Carsen Williams, Senior, Pleasant Valley, OF
Brandon Bea, Freshman, Davenport North, OF
Michael Cabrera, Junior, Central DeWitt, OF
Maddux Sullivan, Junior, Davenport Central, Utility
Roderick Tanamor, Senior, Davenport North, Utility
Honorable Mentions
TJ Eikenberry, Bettendorf, Junior
Connor Chase, Bettendorf, Senior
Gabe Franzman, Bettendorf, Junior
Seth Soliz, Assumption, Senior
Cooper Sammon, Assumption, Junior
Alex Milton, Assumption, Senior
Tyson Dunne, C. DeWitt, Senior
Logan White, C. DeWitt, Senior
Kade Burzlaff, C. DeWitt, Sophomore
Kinnick Belitz, Clinton, Junior
Lucas Weiner, Clinton, Senior
Hunter Lawrence, Clinton, Junior
Ty Harmsen, Central, Junior
Charlie Wooldridge, Central, Junior
Declan Swanson, Central, Junior
Nate Cheesman, North, Junior
Cam Goff, North, Sophomore
Grant Wiese, North, Junior
Brady Hansen, West, Senior
Brent Haines, West, Senior
Ashton Hazelett, West, Junior
Cael Moss, Muscatine, Sophomore
Tom Norton, Muscatine, 8th Grade
Reed Mulligan, North Scott, Senior
Jackson McCallister, North Scott, Junior
Adam Link, North Scott, Senior
Ike Swanson, PV, Senior
Tate Lyon, PV, Junior
Zietlow, PV, Senior
